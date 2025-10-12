Liam Coen Reacts to Jaguars' Deflating Seahawks Loss
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen spoke after the Jaguars' disappointing 20-12 loss to the Seattle Seahawks, and we were there for it all.
To watch Coen's comments, view below.
For a partial transcript of Coen's comments, read below.
Start with the unbelievable pressure on Trevor. He got pressured 20 times on an unbelievable number of drop-backs. I think seven sacks.
LIAM COEN: Yeah, just a combination of whether it's one-on-one protection, some stunts. We knew they were pretty good in some of their stunt games, twists and pressures early on. He made a protection adjustment where he got sacked, and it kind of confused the running back a little bit and didn't pick up the blitz.
I think it's probably a combination of, probably, some good players on their side in beating us, maybe, at some point. I've got to watch the tape. And then whether we're being able to progress or not, you know, being able to get back to other throws. Maybe didn't feel like he had enough time in some ways.
So got to move the pocket a little bit more. We tried to throw some screens and their D-ends are reading all the screens. The only screens that were effective were the play action halfback screens. When you're in a little bit of a drop-back game, you're trying to throw screens to balance the rush. They played those well. So credit to them. They beat us up upfront.
Devin Lloyd on the sidelines, saw him a little bit in the second half, holding his helmet. Was this anything health related, decision coaching wise and what did you see from Ventrell?
LIAM COEN: Devin had something get a little tight on him. Played the first half. Came in in the second half, it tightened up on him. We tried to loosen up. He tried to go, in the second half. Just couldn't do it. I honestly have no idea truly how Ventrell played or not, but we made that decision to ultimately kind of protect him that way.
Liam, a couple guys just said in the locker room, quote, we killed ourselves today. If you agree with that, how frustrating is it that some of those pre-snap things keep popping up?
LIAM COEN: It's on me. It's an undisciplined operation at the moment, and it's on me. It's got to get fixed. It's a great opportunity this week to get it fixed, right? We're going on the road. We're flying to another country. Being together as a group, looking ourselves in the mirror and try to figure out from an operation and habit standpoint what is standing in our way. Because right now, it's us.
Do you have an initial thought on how you can -- if that message hit home?
LIAM COEN: We had a very honest conversation in there. That was a conversation we had. They were probably echoing the message.
We tried to go tempo to ultimately chill out with the motions to just line up and get them in a formation to just go play. We had a touchdown called back because of an alignment issue. We had two tackle after positive plays.
So it's not even just the penalties. It's when they're happening, as well, is the Achilles heel at the moment.
