Liam Coen Outlines Jaguars' Week 6 Plan For Greg Newsome
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- New Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Greg Newsome went through his first practice with his new team on Friday afternoon.
48 hours later, he will be expected to contribute in a high-stakes game as they look to improve to 5-1 for just the fourth time in the franchise's entire history.
Newsome's Debut
Considering the week Newsome had, which featured returning from London, landing in Jacksonville on Thursday following practice, and then spending one day with the team before they play the Seattle Seahawks, it is fair to assume Newsome should not be expected to play a full-time role. With that said, it is clear the Jaguars and head coach Liam Coen thinks
“That’s the plan right now is to be able to continue to onboard him as much as we can through the next few days here, and it seems like there is maybe some carryover from some of the terms he’s used in the past," Coen said on Friday. "And that's kind of what that part is for the next few days, is what can he correlate from where he has been in the past, from Cleveland to here, things that may be similar that he can try to connect the dots on. So, definitely feel like he has an opportunity to play though.”
Coen has seen a quick turnaround before. When he was the offensive coordinator for the Los Angeles Rams in 2022, Baker Mayfield led the Rams to a win over the Raiders just two days after joining the team. Doing so at quarterback is quite a bit different than doing so at cornerback, too.
“Well, we did it with Baker [Buccaneers QB Baker Mayfield] a couple years back, which was obviously the crazy one because it's the quarterback position. So, I do think it's doable," Coen said. "It's just we have to be smart about making sure we have the right calls for when he is in and making sure we're doing things that ultimately, he's comfortable with that doesn't just hinder our defense either. Like, we're not going to change our calls because Greg's in the game. That's not how it'll go. It's just a matter of making sure we put him in a position to be successful as well.”
