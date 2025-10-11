Darnold's Run: 3 Bold Predictions For Jaguars vs. Seahawks
The Jacksonville Jaguars have yet another tough test on the books, with the surging Seattle Seahawks set to visit on Sunday for a high-stakes Week 6 battle.
But how do we see Sunday's tilt with the Seahawks playing out? We give our best guess and deliver three bold predictions to give you an idea.
Sam Darnold Has 2 Picks
No quarterback has been safer with the ball on a per-throw basis this season than Sam Darnold. Of all 34 quarterbacks with at least 75 dropbacks, Darnold has the lowest turnover-worthy play rate in the entire NFL according to PFF. Darnold has been a legit revelation for the Seahawks thus far, and he presents a major challenge for the Jaguars.
But Darnold has also not played against a defense quite like the Jaguars. The Jaguars' defense has flocked to the ball, and their vision-based scheme gives them a chance to make plays each week. With Tyson Campbell out of the lineup, there is reason to believe the playmaking in the secondary will improve.
Brian Thomas Jr., Travis Hunter Score First TDs
Quietly, Brian Thomas Jr. has stacked together two solid performances after his early-season struggles. Trevor Lawrence is 9-of-13 for 129 yards throwing to Thomas over the last two weeks, and it sure feels like he is getting closer to his 2024 form. As for Travis Hunter, he has an explosive play in each of the last three weeks and is starting to develop as a downfield receiver.
Against a Seahawks secondary that is set to miss several of its best players, Thomas and Hunter might not see a more favorable matchup this season. And since the Seahawks have a dominant run defense, the Jaguars will likely be forced to push the ball downfield. That is why I think each scores their first touchdown of the season.
Josh Hines-Allen Records a Sack
Josh Hines-Allen is having yet another terrific season for the Jaguars, even if the sack numbers aren't there yet. Hines-Allen is tied for eighth in total pressures and has been the Jaguars' most consistently impactful defender, but his pressures over the first month led to throwaways and interceptions by quarterbacks as opposed to sacks.
In Week 5, Hines-Allen was without Travon Walker for the first time since 2022 and the Kansas City Chiefs naturally responded with a host of chips and double- and triple-teams. With Walker back on the field this weekend, Hines-Allen should see one-on-one matchups again and have a chance to get into the sack club.
