What Final Injury Report Before Seahawks Battle Means For Jaguars
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars announced their final injury report for Week 6's clash with the Seattle Seahawks.
The only players with injury status for the game are outside linebacker Yasir Abdullah (questionable) and center Robert Hainsey (doubtful). Defensive end Travon Walker is set to play after missing last week’s game.
Travon Walker's Status
Walker battled all last week to recover from his wrist injury that he sustained in Week 4, but he simply was not able to play vs. the Kansas City Chiefs. And his absence showed on the field in a big way, with the Jaguars allowing their season-high yards total and recording their fewest pressures and lowest pressure rate of the entire 2025 season.
Jaguars head coach Liam Coen expressed optimism about Walker's chances to play vs. the Seahawks when speaking on Friday, however.
“I think getting him out there yesterday, just moving more full speed pace than we were really able to do at times last week. I think that's helpful being able to see him use it a little bit more and although it's just still awkward using your hand where you don't have a hand that you really use," Coen said. "So, he's doing everything he can right now. That was really good to see yesterday. Hopefully you see another step today with more and more comfort level of using it. Definitely very hopeful.”
While Walker looks to have a good chance to play, it appears the Jaguars will be without starting center Robert Hainsey. Hainsey sustained a hamstring injury in the second-half of the Chiefs game, and he was replaced then by rookie center Jonah Monheim. Monheim is in line to start against the Seahawks, while either Cole Van Lanen or Patrick Mekari will be the backup center.
“Yeah, Jonah, all through training camp, I think had gotten better and better, earned a lot of trust and respect around here in the building," Coen said. "He has prepared like a pro all throughout this process and he stepped up the other night in a couple moments where we needed him to. So, if he has to be the guy, if he's going to be the guy we’ve got a lot of trust that that's going to be a good deal for us.”
