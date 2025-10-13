Liam Coen Explains How Jaguars Allowed 2 Massive Plays to Seahawks
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars' defense was not the reason the Jaguars lost in a 20-12 bout against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, but the unit still has some reflecting they need to do before Week 7.
The Jaguars allowed 295 yards passing to the Seahawks, though nearly half of those yards came from two different 61-yard plays: one to Jaxon Smith-Njigba for a touchdown and one to A.J. Barner to close the game out.
Coen Weighs In
Asked about the big plays given up in key situations post-game, Coen noted that Seahawks offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak simply had the Jaguars' number on those specific reps.
"They did. I've got to give those guys credit on their side of the ball, as well. I think Kubiak's done a nice job being balanced and mixing it. They caught us in quarters and had a quarters beater. They had their fast guy run right down on a post and play action where your safeties are trying to fit the run and caught us in outside leverage quarters," Coen said.
"And another one on the over, he caught us in three-deep. He definitely got us in a few priority calls and priority looks. Got to go watch the tape and see if there's anything we could have done better from a one-on-one or fundamentally technique leverage. But, ultimately, they had some timely play calls."
Where Do Jaguars Go From Here?
The big-play issues have persisted for the Jaguars all season, even with their run of strong defensive play otherwise. While the Jaguars' defense has come up big in several huge moments, the fact that there are a handful of game-changing passes being completed each week can not be sustained.
"We didn't win. So, yeah, that's number one. When you don't win, any other evaluation really doesn't matter. Our process went good this week, but at the end of the day, we didn't execute to our best ability," Jourdan Lewis said after the game. "There were still some plays out there that, me personally, I wish I'd have had back. Especially the touchdown, look back earlier and things like that. Get my chances to help the team win. So, yeah, those little plays we need to get nipped in the bud. But it wasn't good enough to win."
Follow us on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley to weigh in on these two plays.
Please let us know your thoughts on these two plays when you like our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.