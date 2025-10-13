Liam Coen Reveals Real Reason Jaguars Fell to Seahawks
Sunday's loss to the Seattle Seahawks was a perfect picture of where the Jacksonville Jaguars are struggling on both sides of the ball. In their 20-12 defeat, the Jaguars could not protect the quarterback, beat themselves with penalties, and allowed big plays defensively. It was a wake-up call for a team that was riding high from a major primetime win a week ago.
Now, head coach Liam Coen will focus on the coming week and next week's bye to figure out how to solve and lessen the damage that self-inflicted wounds have caused throughout the season. As the Jaguars begin preparations for their home game in London, Coen spoke on the offensive struggles and his message to the team.
Coen takes accountability
"It's on me. It's an undisciplined operation at the moment, and it's on me. It's got to get fixed."
Those are the words of Coen, a coach who has shown to be brutally honest many times in his first year with the Jaguars. Sunday was a great example of how the sloppy play from the preseason has trickled far and deep into the campaign. Coen took complete ownership of the offense's lack of proper and consistent execution.
"It's a great opportunity this week to get it fixed, right? Coen said. "We're going on the road. We're flying to another country. Being together as a group. Look at ourselves in the mirror and try to figure out, from an operation and habit standpoint, what is standing in our way? Because right now, it's us."
Coen said he echoed the same message in the locker room after the game and had an honest conversation with the team. If anything, it shows a coach who wants to get things right and play football in a disciplined manner while understanding the struggles of reaching their goals.
"We tried to go tempo to ultimately chill out with the motions to just line up and get them in a formation to just go play, Coen explained. "We had a touchdown called back because of an alignment issue. We had two on the tackle after positive plays. So it's not even just the penalties. It's when they're happening, as well, is the Achilles heel at the moment."
