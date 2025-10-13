Liam Coen Outlines What Made the Difference in Seahawks Loss
Week 6 didn't go the way the Jacksonville Jaguars expected or hoped. They failed to keep their win streak going against the Seattle Seahawks, losing 20-12 for the first time after three straight victories to drop to 4-2 in the 2025 NFL season. It was also their first defeat at home this year.
Not only were they defeated, but this was an uncharacteristic game in a variety of ways for the Jaguars under Head Coach Liam Coen. The offensive line was dominated by Seattle after a very encouraging first four weeks. As a result, Jacksonville was unable to run the ball at all, tallying just 59 total yards on 19 carries, including a putrid 2.3 average per attempt from Travis Etienne Jr.
The Jaguars got another discouraging first in this one, with their defense coming up with zero takeaways on the Seahawks. Coen's squad didn't play like themselves in Week 6, and it led to a highly disappointing loss.
Jaguars just couldn't come up with big plays
Quarterback Trevor Lawrence threw 42 times in this game, but only finished with 258 yards. He had a few chunk connections with Brian Thomas Jr., including one for a score, and another 26-yard touchdown strike to Tim Patrick, but most of his completions were for small gains.
The Seattle Seahawks, on the other hand, got almost all of their offense on big plays. Sam Darnold had two different passes go for 61 yards each, one to Jaxon Smith-Njigba and one to tight end AJ Barner. The other key difference-maker in this loss for the Jacksonville Jaguars was the separation between each team's ability to get after the quarterback.
Lawrence was pressured 33 times, while Jacksonville was only able to generate 11 pressures on Darnold. That resulted in seven sacks for 49 yards for the Seahawks and just one sack for nine yards for the Jaguars. Head Coach Liam Coen highlighted his team's failure to make life difficult on Darnold, as well as the explosive plays that Seattle's quarterback was able to create because of it:
"We've got to heat 'em up. Maybe look at, all right, do we need to send a little bit more. Just didn't get enough pressure at all. I thought they did a nice job at times of being balanced, right? Like they were able to run it effectively enough. It was kind of a weird game. You look up at times, and you're, like, how are we losing? From a first down standpoint, all of that, and I think they had 53 yards rushing at one point in the second half or whatever it was.
So, it just felt weird. They hit enough explosives, and we didn't. That's the reality is we didn't get after their quarterback. They got after ours. They hit a couple big plays in the pass game, and we did not. So, I don't think either team probably ran it as well as we've been running the football. We did come out with a mindset of us wanting to throw the ball, but we've got to get after their quarterback more, as they got after ours."
