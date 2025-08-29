Liam Coen Highlights Encouraging Area of Growth from Trevor Lawrence
Trevor Lawrence is entering the most important season of his young NFL career for the Jacksonville Jaguars. The 2025 campaign will mark his fifth year in the league, and possibly his last chance to prove himself a legitimate franchise quarterback. He had a bit of a rough start in his rookie season before showing his promise in two straight campaigns in 2022 and 2023. Then, he took a huge step back amid injuries and an overall disastrous showing for the team last year.
To help him recover his career trajectory, the Jaguars hired offensive guru Liam Coen as their new head coach. As offensive coordinator of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2024, he engineered an elite attack and pulled an elite campaign out of quarterback Baker Mayfield.
If Lawrence can't do it with Coen on the sidelines and quality weapons like Brian Thomas Jr. and Travis Hunter Jr. this season, Jacksonville might be forced to evaluate whether he can do it all. General Manager James Gladstone has already shown a willingness to cut ties with players from the last regime, and there's a lot of arm talent in the 2026 NFL Draft class.
Trevor Lawrence's development
One of the primary areas of concern for Trevor Lawrence has been turnovers. He led the league in interceptions as a rookie with 17, bounced back with just eight in 2022, and then finished top four in 2023 with 14. He was on pace for 12 more picks thrown last year, but only played 10 games due to injury.
That issue reared its ugly head again in practice on Friday, August 28, but Head Coach Liam Coen noted that Lawrence has vastly improved in that area so far. When asked by Jacksonville media where his quarterback has shown the most growth, he had this to say:
"I think, with the exception of today, [it] was taking care of the football. Like, in the spring, there was a little bit more, maybe errant, maybe misses... it was daily almost in some ways where you're getting used to the scheme, you're getting used to your footwork, you're getting used to new receivers, and so it's not as clean. It's still not where it needs to be, which is the beautiful part."
"We don't expect it to be that way right now, but for the most part, like, just taking care of the football is a huge thing. If we can run the football more effectively, obviously, create more turnovers defensively, and be able to take care of the football, you're not beating yourself, and so I think from a ball security standpoint, I've seen some growth there. Is he going to throw a pick here and there? It’s going to happen, but it hasn't been as much at all since the spring."
Ball control and turnover differential will be a huge focal point for the Jaguars this season, especially for Trevor Lawrence. It seems that the QB is taking the necessary steps forward in that arena.
