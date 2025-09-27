Liam Coen Praises Progress of Jaguars' Most Disappointing Position Group
The Jacksonville Jaguars have gotten off to a promising 2-1 start to their 2025 NFL season. This team has shown some inspiring signs of growth in its first year under Head Coach Liam Coen, but they've also left plenty of room for improvement. That bodes well for the potential of what the Jaguars can be if they ever hit their ceiling, but it's also worrisome in the case that they can't take the necessary steps forward.
So far, the offense has surprisingly been the primary cause of concern for this team's status as a legitimate playoff threat this season. There was a lot of optimism that Liam Coen could coax an elite attack out of the Jaguars and their high-profile talent on that side of the ball, but that hasn't been the case so far.
The ground game has been wholly impressive, currently fifth in yards across the NFL. However, the passing attack hasn't kept up. Quarterback Trevor Lawrence could certainly be better, but his wide receivers haven't done him any favors, with Brian Thomas Jr. and Travis Hunter Jr. struggling heavily to make a consistent impact, and the Jaguars leading the league in drops as a team.
Jaguars' wide receivers have to be better
It's actually encouraging that the Jacksonville Jaguars have been able to claw to a 2-1 record despite their numerous struggles on offense. However, the defense's performance so far likely isn't sustainable, as they've notched nine takeaways in three games.
Trevor Lawrence and the rest of the Jaguars' attack have to be better. That'll start with the wide receivers. If they can just cut out the inexcusable number of drops they've had in each game, Jacksonville's offense could significantly improve. Head Coach Liam Coen believes that his pass-catchers have made some strides in practice this week:
"Yeah, I think it was solid. I think we're trying to take the right steps moving forward. They're doing a ton of extra in the walkthroughs. They're doing a ton of extra post-practice to ultimately go and put ourselves in a position to make those plays on Sunday."
"It's just building their confidence to go out, and we've all seen these guys make great plays and make the routine ones routine. And then also, man, this is the NFL, we do have to go up and make plays, and the quarterback's got a responsibility, the O-line’s got a responsibility in the pass game, but I've got a lot of confidence in these guys to go out and do it on Sunday.”
Jacksonville's wide receivers have to be reliable against a staunch San Francisco 49ers defense in Week 4. The Jaguars' opponent likes to play a conservative approach and bank on the offense eventually making a mistake that'll end its drive. Dropped passes could make the difference in this one.
