How Liam Coen Sold Tony Boselli on Jaguars Future
It didn't take long for Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen to sell the Jaguars' brass on his vision for the future.
And according to one decision-maker, it had nothing to do what what he does as an offensive mind.
During an appearance on 'Jaguars Today' on 1010XL, Jaguars Executive Vice President of Football Operations Tony Boselli explained exactly why he was bought in on Coen as the Jaguars' head coach.
"And I remember, you know, sitting down in the first 30 minutes with Liam, the first thing that jumped out at me was his energy and his command of the room," Boselli said.
"Because, you know, being a head coach is a completely different job description than offense coordinator. You are now the voice of the franchise, you are the voice to all our players and to the whole organization really. That's a major leadership role. And it takes presence to be a head coach, and you just don't know until you sit down and really dig into it with an individual to understand, do they have that presence?"
As Boselli explained, he looked at Coen's leadership potential under the perspective of a former player and locker room member. Anyone can get sold on a coach's delivery in an interview setting, but what would it look like in front of the 53-man roster?
Boselli said this is where Coen especially shined, helping make Shad Khan's decision an easy one.
"And I think I have a different perspective as well as being a player, because players know immediately whether the guy's a fraud or not, and players know immediately, is this an authentic leader? Is he being himself?" Boselli said.
"And within 30 minutes, I'm like, Okay, this dude's got that because he has a presence about him. If I was a player, I would follow him. He can capture the attention of grown men who are a bunch of alphas that are striving, that are competitive and trying to be best they can."
Time will tell what the Jaguars and Coen do on the field, but it certainly says something that the only Hall of Famer in franchise history believes in the Jaguars' head coach.
Follow us on X right now to get into the conversation on Boselli and Coen @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley.
Get into the debate now on Boselli and Coen by following our Facebook WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE