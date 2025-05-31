Where Does Jaguars' Travis Etienne Land in RB Rankings?
Entering a key contract season in 2025, there is a lot riding on 2025 for Jacksonville Jaguars running back Travis Etienne.
But if there is a running back who has shown he can meet the expectations, it is Etienne. In 2022 and 2023, Etienne was one of the NFL's most consistently productive running backs.
Injuries and the Jaguars' decimated offense in 2024 clearly played a role in Etienne having the worst year of his career from a production standpoint, but that does not change the talent Etienne brings to the Jaguars' backfield.
With a ranking from Pro Football Focus on the top-32 running backs in the NFL entering the 2025 season, Etienne found himself at No. 32.
"Etienne struggled in 2024, recording just a 63.5 PFF rushing grade, but earned 83.2 and 78.4 PFF rushing grades in the two seasons prior. His 0.40 cumulative PFF WAR since 2022 ranks 12th among running backs, so we'll give him the benefit of the doubt that his 2025 campaign will be better than 2024," PFF said.
The Jaguars have certainly added to the competition for Etienne at the running back position this offseason, drafting Bhayshul Tuten in the fourth round and LeQuint Allen in the seventh round.
"So we were jacked to be able to be in that position to prioritize him because at the end of the day we want to level up the competition across the entirety of the roster, and running back is a spot that we're going to lean on," Jaguars general manager James Gladstone said after the draft.
"As Liam can probably allude to, it's so rarely just a one-person spot. It's going to take a collective effort, just like the draft did. We look forward to the group as a whole in addition to LeQuint [Allen, Jr.] coming in and making this thing as rounded as it possibly can be.”
Etienne will have to compete with Tuten, Allen and Tank Bigsby for carries in Liam Coen's offense during the 2025 season. But he has the traits to take advantage of the Jaguars' clean slate and new offensive scheme and coaching staff, and his ranking proves he still brings plenty of potential to the Jaguars' offense.
