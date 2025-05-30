Where Jaguars' Travis Etienne's Market Value Sits for 2026
The Jacksonville Jaguars hold one of the more underrated running backs in the National Football League in recent years in Travis Etienne. Last season, Etienne took a step back from what Jaguars fans were used to seeing through his first two seasons, but it's a big season ahead for the Jaguars running back.
Etienne totaled more than 1,000 rushing yards in his first two seasons in the NFL, but dropped to 558 rushing yards last season in 15 games played. The Jaguars' rushing game requires improvement, and if Etienne isn't the answer the franchise needs any longer, he could be taking his talents elsewhere.
The Jaguars and Etienne are in the final year of the rookie contract agreement signed after Etienne was drafted in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft. Whether or not Etienne will make the roster remains up in the air, but if he can showcase enough through the remaining offseason dates, his role should be safe.
Following the 2025 campaign, Etienne will test the pro free agency market for the first time in his career. Depending on how this season goes, he stock could rise or fall. But as it currently stands, Etienne is in for a payday strongly backed by his young age.
According to Spotrac.com, Etienne has a current market value of four years worth $32.9 million per season. That breakdown comes out to an average annual salary of $8.2 million per season. In 2025, Etienne will earn a base salary of $6,143,000, while also carrying a cap hit of $6,143,000 and a dead cap value of $6,143,000.
Etienne is listed as the 16th highest-paid player on the Jaguars' roster for the 2025 season, making him an asset for the franchise. But between Etienne and Tank Bigsby, the two should be able to provide enough insurance for the running back room while youngsters begin to develop. Etienne and Bigsby combined for 1,324 rushing yards, which accounted for three-fourths of Jacksonville's total rushing yards.
The Jaguars, should they want to keep their former first-round pick, would have to pay a pretty penny. That should all be decided depending on how many games Etienne plays this season, his utilization rate, and success.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and tell us how you feel about this content.
Please let us know your thoughts on this content when you like our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.