2 More Jaguars Named Fantasy Sleepers for 2025 NFL Season
The Jacksonville Jaguars have been repeatedly named as one of the NFL's sleeper teams for the upcoming 2025 fantasy football season. It makes sense why. After their disastrous offensive showing last year, the Jags' stock is understandably low.
However, the roster features a multitude of potentially high-scoring phenoms. Last season, rookie wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. turned out to be one of the best value picks in the entire league. He won't come at such a low cost this year, but he's set to have another strong campaign as Jacksonville's WR1.
He's not the only enticing target from Duval, though. Players like quarterback Trevor Lawrence, rookie Travis Hunter Jr., and running back Travis Etienne Jr. could all wind up having fantastic fantasy seasons if things go as planned for Head Coach Liam Coen and this Jaguars offense. They could even produce a few deep sleepers that end up winning drafters their leagues.
Look out for these deep sleepers from Jacksonville
1. Tank Bigsby
The Jacksonville Jaguars' running back room is probably their position group that's most up in the air heading into the 2025 NFL season. Travis Etienne Jr. could certainly reassert himself as a true lead back, capable of playing all three downs consistently in Liam Coen's offensive system. On the other hand, his regression as a pure rusher could leave the door open for Tank Bigsby or rookie Bhayshul Tuten to take over as Jacksonville's RB1.
Sports Illustrated's Michael Fabiano is banking on Bigsby doing just that at some point during the season:
"Bigsby earned a role in a backfield committee with Travis Etienne Jr. last season, but he’s still being picked three rounds behind him on FantasyPros. Can you say … bargain? There’s also been reports that suggest Bigsby will be a big part of the Jaguars' offense under new head coach Liam Coen. Based on where their ADP [is], I’d much rather have Bigsby than Etienne Jr. in 2025 drafts."
2. Brenton Strange
Tight end is arguably the most important position in this upcoming fantasy season. Coming away with one of the "Big 4" — Brock Bowers, George Kittle, Trey McBride, or Sam LaPorta — could give drafters a huge edge. After that, it's a crapshoot for who else might end up a consistent week-to-week starter at TE.
Jaguars' Brenton Strange could emerge as one of them in a new role, and he comes at virtually no cost. Fabiano agrees:
"The Jaguars cut Evan Engram in the offseason and didn’t replace him on the roster, so Strange has a clear path to targets in the passing game. The Jaguars also cut ties with Gabe Davis, so Strange could be the third option for Trevor Lawrence behind Brian Thomas Jr. and rookie Travis Hunter. He’s the definition of a sleeper at the tight end position, and I’ll target him late in drafts."
