Jaguars' Trevor Lawrence Keeping Focus in Emotional Rematch

No one has forgotten the late hit from Houston Texans linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair that concussed Trevor Lawrence and ended his 2024 season for the Jaguars.

Andy Quach

Dec 1, 2024; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) is carted off the field against the Houston Texans in the second quarter at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images
Dec 1, 2024; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) is carted off the field against the Houston Texans in the second quarter at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images
The Jacksonville Jaguars are heading into a crucial game in Week 3 of the 2025 NFL season. For one, they need to get a win to get back on the right track after fumbling away a key opportunity to pull off a road upset over the Cincinnati Bengals.

Secondly, the Jaguars take on a divisional rival in the Houston Texans in their next matchup. If they can take care of business at home and get some help from the Tennessee Titans against the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday, Jacksonville could be tied at the top of the AFC South entering Game 4.

Getting the W in Week 3 would also mean burying the Texans in a 0-3 hole, one that could prove insurmountable for their playoff hopes. But this game represents more than just a key divisional clash; it's also an opportunity for revenge for quarterback Trevor Lawrence.

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) slides for a down as Houston Texans linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair (0) makes a late hit during the second quarter of an NFL football matchup Sunday, Dec. 1, 2024 at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fla. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] / Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Trevor Lawrence will be ready for Azeez Al-Shaair

Last year, Trevor Lawrence had the worst season of his NFL career while dealing with injuries. He ultimately only played nine full games. He sprained his shoulder in Week 9 against the Philadelphia Eagles in a tight 28-23 loss. That ailment cost him two games.

He was able to return in Week 12 against the Houston Texans, only to take a dirty hit on a slide from linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair. That ended up concussing the Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback and knocking him out for the remainder of the season.

Ultimately, it may have proven to be a good thing, as it allowed Lawrence to get surgery to repair his shoulder and led to the team replacing Doug Pederson and his staff with Liam Coen and Company. T-Law now has the opportunity to seek revenge for Al-Shaair's late hit in Week 3's rematch. Obviously, Coen and the team don't want him lowering his shoulder to try to pay it back in blood, but the coach does have an idea of how he wants his quarterback to respond:

"The way that he can show that he's continuing to respond is in his preparation, in the way that he's surgical with his footwork, with his reads, playing the position at a high level and continuing to get better week in and week out, mastering their defensive scheme, knowing what's going to happen, using the formations and motions to be able to undress the defense, being and playing the quarterback position at a high level and being a surgeon is how he can, if he feels that way. He hasn't brought it up or anything like that. So, I just think continuing to focus on him, on us, on our guys, on our execution, that's how you ultimately respond to anything."

