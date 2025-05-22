Jaguars' Change in Energy is Clear
If one thing is certain with the new Jacksonville Jaguars' regime, it is that there has been an emphasis simply on the things they can control.
Top priority amongst such things? The energy inside and outside of the Miller Electric Center.
After the first Jaguars' OTA earlier this week and a chance to see how the new regime conducts such a practice, it is clear the energy has been ramped up a notch. It is even clearer that it has seemed like a completely intentional shift in mindset for a franchise that is carrying plenty of scars from the last two seasons.
At the core of the shift is head coach Liam Coen, whose entire approach as a coach is based on a seemingly high-driven sense of energy and optimism.
"There is an energy on the practice field. I think that starts with Liam [Head Coach Liam Coen]. He is a very energetic guy. He is passionate. He loves football and to be out here," Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence said.
"That is one thing I noticed about him from the beginning. He has a lot of energy, and that trickles down to the staff. It is that and also the players that we have."
But it is an approach that goes beyond just Coen and his staff. The lively, competitive practices are defined by the coaches and Coen, but it is the players who ultimately have to be the ones to bring the juice week in and week out.
That seems to be one reason the Jaguars made certain moves this offseason. Some free agent additions such as Jourdan Lewis and Robert Hainsey easily fit that description. As does the move to acquire star rookie wide receiver and cornerback Travis Hunter, who seems to be one of the few people whose energy can perhaps even outmatch Coen's.
"A big variety of guys that they brought in in free agency, they all fit what we are trying to do, and the culture and energy. Even a guy like Travis, bringing him in, who is just full of energy and positive, a playmaker, all those things," Lawrence said.
"It is just cool to see everything come together. It seems like everything is well thought out about the type of people that are here, not just the talent.”
