What New Contract Showed Logan Cooke About Jaguars' Staff
For Jacksonville Jaguars punter Logan Cooke, there are a lot of reasons to be grateful.
He was, for a little under a day, the highest-paid punter in the entire NFL after he signed a new four-year, $16 million deal with the franchise before the start of minicamp.
As things stand today, he figures to be a Jaguars lifer and a potential All-Time Jaguar.
But perhaps what stands out the most about Cooke and his new deal? The fact that he was given it by people who he has not played a single snap for yet.
“This is where I started. I’d love to finish here. That’s kind of what the goal is. The goal for everybody, but this one was halfway attainable. Yeah honestly, a big thanks to [General Manager James Gladstone] James and them," Cooke said this week.
"Me and him have talked about this before, but I haven't done a thing for him. That's kind of what's cool about it to me, is he just got here, and he had enough faith in me to keep me around. So that means a lot.”
The Jaguars have made the special teams unit a clear priority this offseason, both via the draft and free agency and by retaining key pieces such as Cooke, special teams coordinator Heath Farwell and special teams assistant Luke Thompson.
With Cooke and the rest of the core pieces now set to be here for the long-term future, there is zero doubting how Gladstone and new head coach Liam Coen feel about Cooke and the unit.
“Yeah, I think before we even changed leadership roles, before we got [Genera Manager] James [Gladstone] here, there was a lot of conversation between me and people who were still here at the time," Cooke said.
"That was, ‘Hey, I don't care what happens. I know there's a lot of change coming but as long as this guy stays, everyone in the room wants that.’ And I’m talking about [Special Teams Coordinator Heath Farwell]. Heath in his three years here, he's had three Pro Bowlers every year. I think it's a testament to him and obviously our scheme puts people in good positions to make plays.”
Follow us on X right now to get into the conversation on Cooke and the staff @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley
Get into the debate now on Cooke and the staff by following our Facebook WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE