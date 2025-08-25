Mike McDaniel Makes Revealing Claim About Jaguars' Defense
The Jacksonville Jaguars may have left the preseason winless, but that doesn't mean they didn't have quite a few positive takeaways from their preseason finale loss to the Miami Dolphins.
The biggest positive? The performance of defensive coordinator Anthony Campanile's unit, which was filled with mostly second- and third-string players as they went up against a nearly complete first-team Dolphins offense.
Campanile's Unit
Campanile's unit stood out in a big way to start the game, recording two sacks and forcing two three-and-outs on the first two drives of the game.
Speaking with Dolphins media after the game, Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel detailed the key aspect of the Jaguars' defense that threw a curveball at Miami's own unit.
"I think we saw – if it's not equal to, it's probably the most blitzes we've seen in a preseason game, particularly preseason three, and for us not to turn the ball over and having minimal procedural penalties – which typically with 2s and 3s," McDaniel said.
"We had some self-inflicted stuff. I think the players in particular were kind of – I hadn't really planned for the exact presentation of what the defense was doing. Both putting yourself behind the 8-ball and we were loose in a route or two, so you end up not converting and having to give the ball back. That happens in some of your best games or it can make the game go one way."
Coen's Stance
Simply put, McDaniel said it loud and clear -- Campanile brought everything out for this game, even if it was a meaningless preseason finale.
Compare this to the first preseason game where the Jaguars had a much more basic and routine game plan and defensive scheme, and it is clear Campanile wanted to do something a bit more.
"I’m very proud to be their coach in terms of the way that these guys continue to compete, the effort, the physicality," Jaguars head coach Liam Coen said after the contest.
"I thought they played, specifically on the defensive side of the ball, very well ... But against their first offense, I thought our guys that were in the game competed really well. Made it hard on them early on. Really made it hard on them to kind of move it all night.
