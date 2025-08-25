Jaguar Report

Mike McDaniel Makes Revealing Claim About Jaguars' Defense

Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel made an interesting comment about the Jacksonville Jaguars' defense after their last preseason game.

John Shipley

Aug 16, 2025; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniels looks on from the sidelines in their game against the Detroit Lions in the first quarter at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Eamon Horwedel-Imagn Images / Eamon Horwedel-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Jacksonville Jaguars may have left the preseason winless, but that doesn't mean they didn't have quite a few positive takeaways from their preseason finale loss to the Miami Dolphins.

The biggest positive? The performance of defensive coordinator Anthony Campanile's unit, which was filled with mostly second- and third-string players as they went up against a nearly complete first-team Dolphins offense.

Campanile's Unit

Jacksonville Jaguars Defensive Coordinator Anthony Campanile talks to Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Jabbar Muhammad (37) after he fumbled the ball during the Jaguars 14th NFL training camp session at Miller Electric Center Tuesday August 12, 2025 in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars travel to New Orleans to play the Saints this Sunday in their second preseason game. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] / Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Campanile's unit stood out in a big way to start the game, recording two sacks and forcing two three-and-outs on the first two drives of the game.

Speaking with Dolphins media after the game, Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel detailed the key aspect of the Jaguars' defense that threw a curveball at Miami's own unit.

"I think we saw – if it's not equal to, it's probably the most blitzes we've seen in a preseason game, particularly preseason three, and for us not to turn the ball over and having minimal procedural penalties – which typically with 2s and 3s," McDaniel said.

"We had some self-inflicted stuff. I think the players in particular were kind of – I hadn't really planned for the exact presentation of what the defense was doing. Both putting yourself behind the 8-ball and we were loose in a route or two, so you end up not converting and having to give the ball back. That happens in some of your best games or it can make the game go one way."

Coen's Stance

Jacksonville Jaguars Head Coach Liam Coen, left, talks with Assistant Strength and Conditioning Coach Julian Whitehead during the Jacksonville Jaguars’ 18th and final training camp practice at Miller Electric Center in Jacksonville, Fla. Wednesday August 20, 2025. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] / Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Simply put, McDaniel said it loud and clear -- Campanile brought everything out for this game, even if it was a meaningless preseason finale.

Compare this to the first preseason game where the Jaguars had a much more basic and routine game plan and defensive scheme, and it is clear Campanile wanted to do something a bit more.

"I’m very proud to be their coach in terms of the way that these guys continue to compete, the effort, the physicality," Jaguars head coach Liam Coen said after the contest.

"I thought they played, specifically on the defensive side of the ball, very well ... But against their first offense, I thought our guys that were in the game competed really well. Made it hard on them early on. Really made it hard on them to kind of move it all night.

John Shipley
JOHN SHIPLEY

John Shipley has been covering the Jacksonville Jaguars as a beat reporter and publisher of Jaguar Report since 2019. Previously, he covered UCF's undefeated season as a beat reporter for NSM.Today, covered high school prep sports in Central Florida, and covered local sports and news for the Palatka Daily News.