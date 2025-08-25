Jaguar Report

How Many Draft Picks Jaguars Have After Fred Johnson Trade

The Fred Johnson trade has added to the Jacksonville Jaguars' draft pick stockpile for 2026.

John Shipley

Jacksonville Jaguars general manager James Gladstone, right, smiles at head coach Liam Coen during a press conference at Miller Electric Center Tuesday, April 15, 2025 in Jacksonville, Fla. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union]
Jacksonville Jaguars general manager James Gladstone, right, smiles at head coach Liam Coen during a press conference at Miller Electric Center Tuesday, April 15, 2025 in Jacksonville, Fla. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] / Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

The Jacksonville Jaguars have a long way to go before they have to worry about the 2026 NFL Draft, but it is never too early to start taking stock.

A lot can change over the next few days, whether that means the Jaguars adding to their draft pick stockpile or by using current picks to find new pieces to add to the roster.

But for now, where do the Jaguars stand with their 2026 picks after the Fred Johnson trade on Monday? We take a look below.

2026 Draft Picks

nf
Feb 25, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars general manger James Gladstone speaks during the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Jaguars do not own their first-round pick due to the Travis Hunter trade, though they do now have 12 picks in the 2026 NFL Draft as of this writing. Below is their current allocation of picks:

  • One Second-Round Pick
  • Three Third-Round Picks: Two via Detroit.
  • One Fourth-Round Pick
  • Two Fifth-Round Picks: One via Minnesota.
  • One Sixth-Round Pick: via Seattle Seahawks
  • Four Seventh-Round Picks: One via Philadelphia Eagles; One Via Detroit Lions; One via Los Angeles Rams.
nf
From left, Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen, general manager James Gladstone and Tony Boselli, executive vice president of football operations, talk after an NFL training camp session at the Miller Electric Center, Thursday, Aug. 14, 2025 in Jacksonville, Fla. / Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

What it Means

Jaguars general manager James Gladstone comes from a franchise that has no issues wheeling and dealing their draft picks. During Gladstone's time with the Los Angeles Rams, he learned from one of the boldest general managers of this era in Les Snead.

“You know what, I probably got some familiarity with the ‘them picks’ sort of process. For our fans, I'll tell you, don't be scared. This is something I'm uniquely positioned to navigate," Gladstone said after the trade for Hunter.

"We ended up bringing Travis Hunter to Jacksonville, and with that, he is somebody who is deserving of a first-round draft pick as a wide receiver, and he is worthy of a first-round draft pick as a corner. Certainly, look forward to each of those elements showing themselves over the next few years while he is under his rookie contract, but yeah, we're excited about just getting him in the boat, so to speak.”

The Jaguars may not have a first-round pick, but they do have the chance to still make moves in the draft and during the pre-trade deadline part of the regular season during the 2025 year.

Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and weigh in on the Jaguars' 2026 draft stockpile.

Please let us know your thoughts on the Jaguars' 2026 draft stockpile when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE

feed

Published
John Shipley
JOHN SHIPLEY

John Shipley has been covering the Jacksonville Jaguars as a beat reporter and publisher of Jaguar Report since 2019. Previously, he covered UCF's undefeated season as a beat reporter for NSM.Today, covered high school prep sports in Central Florida, and covered local sports and news for the Palatka Daily News. Follow John Shipley on Twitter at @_john_shipley.