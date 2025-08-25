How Many Draft Picks Jaguars Have After Fred Johnson Trade
The Jacksonville Jaguars have a long way to go before they have to worry about the 2026 NFL Draft, but it is never too early to start taking stock.
A lot can change over the next few days, whether that means the Jaguars adding to their draft pick stockpile or by using current picks to find new pieces to add to the roster.
But for now, where do the Jaguars stand with their 2026 picks after the Fred Johnson trade on Monday? We take a look below.
2026 Draft Picks
The Jaguars do not own their first-round pick due to the Travis Hunter trade, though they do now have 12 picks in the 2026 NFL Draft as of this writing. Below is their current allocation of picks:
- One Second-Round Pick
- Three Third-Round Picks: Two via Detroit.
- One Fourth-Round Pick
- Two Fifth-Round Picks: One via Minnesota.
- One Sixth-Round Pick: via Seattle Seahawks
- Four Seventh-Round Picks: One via Philadelphia Eagles; One Via Detroit Lions; One via Los Angeles Rams.
What it Means
Jaguars general manager James Gladstone comes from a franchise that has no issues wheeling and dealing their draft picks. During Gladstone's time with the Los Angeles Rams, he learned from one of the boldest general managers of this era in Les Snead.
“You know what, I probably got some familiarity with the ‘them picks’ sort of process. For our fans, I'll tell you, don't be scared. This is something I'm uniquely positioned to navigate," Gladstone said after the trade for Hunter.
"We ended up bringing Travis Hunter to Jacksonville, and with that, he is somebody who is deserving of a first-round draft pick as a wide receiver, and he is worthy of a first-round draft pick as a corner. Certainly, look forward to each of those elements showing themselves over the next few years while he is under his rookie contract, but yeah, we're excited about just getting him in the boat, so to speak.”
The Jaguars may not have a first-round pick, but they do have the chance to still make moves in the draft and during the pre-trade deadline part of the regular season during the 2025 year.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and weigh in on the Jaguars' 2026 draft stockpile.
Please let us know your thoughts on the Jaguars' 2026 draft stockpile when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE