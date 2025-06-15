Jaguars' Trevor Lawrence Cracks Impressive List
Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence is looking for a rebound season in 2025, and there are plenty of people invested in him doing so.
This week, the NFL Players Association released the annual year-end top-50 players sales list and Lawrence landed at No. 43 out of all NFL players -- making him the only Jaguars player in the top-50.
"The NFLPA’s Top 50 Player Sales List ranks the league’s top retail performers based on sales of officially licensed player products from March 1, 2024, to February 28, 2025. It is the most comprehensive and up-to-date snapshot of player-driven consumer demand, offering a strong indicator of the NFL’s most marketable and influential athletes – impacting everything from endorsements to overall earning potential," the NFLPA's site reads.
"These rankings go beyond jersey sales, covering a wide range of product categories including apparel, bobbleheads, accessories, figurines, wall decals, backpacks, drinkware and more. These are the only verified rankings based on officially licensed NFL player products sold through both online and in-store retail channels, as reported by over 85 NFLPA licensees."
Lawrence has been the Jaguars' most prominent figure since being drafted at No. 1 in 2021. Then again, rookie two-way star and No. 2 pick Travis Hunter could quickly become one of the top names on the entire list this time next season.
But for now, Lawrence is still the first name most people think of when it comes to the Jaguars. And if the Jaguars can find more team success, Lawrence's snap should rise on this list over the next year.
Lawrence was included in one of the NFLPA's self-reported big-sellers, joining several MVPs and Super Bowl quarterbacks in doing so.
"GameTime Sidekicks’ top-selling collegiate co-branded drinkware featured Joe Burrow, Trevor Lawrence, Lamar Jackson, Patrick Mahomes and Dak Prescott," the NFLPA said.
Lawrence is entering his fifth season in 2025, which will mark his first season under new head coach Liam Coen. This week, Lawrence finished his first minicamp under Coen.
“Yeah, I thought it was really good. Some good days. Some days were a little sloppier, and that's just part of it, especially with a new system," Lawrence said.
"A lot of new guys, everyone's playing together kind of for the first time for a lot of us, so overall I thought it was really good. I thought we learned a lot, took some really big steps of improvement throughout OTAs, and I'm proud of the guys, how they worked. Everyone worked their tail off all offseason, really pushed ourselves. There's a lot of times where this is a period where some people can kind of take it easy and I felt like every day we really came out here, busted our ass and really were intentional about what we were doing.”
