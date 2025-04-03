Mock Draft: Jaguars Projected to Make Franchise-Changing Move
The Jacksonville Jaguars arguably have one of the worst rosters in the National Football League. Their new general manager James Gladstone has been tasked with turning around a porous Jaguars roster and he has already gotten to work doing just that.
The Jaguars have added several free agents this offseason, but they still need more as most of their free agency signings were under the radar ones. Gladstone has done a solid job so far but still has plenty of work to do over the next few offseasons as well.
Cameron Sheath of the Pro Football Network released an updated mock draft for the first two rounds. Sheath believes the Jaguars trade up to the No. 2 overall pick to select Traivis Hunter. Sheath projects the Jaguars will trade three picks and swap first round picks with the Cleveland Browns.
"All of the pre-draft and free agency quarterback talk has somehow prevented Travis Hunter from getting the attention he deserves during this pre-draft process," Sheath said.
"Hunter was the Heisman Trophy winner, Fred Biletnikoff Award winner, Chuck Bednarik Award winner, and the Walter Camp Award winner in 2024. Yet, somehow, the only player in history to win both the Biletnikoff and Bednarik awards is regularly falling to the New England Patriots at No. 4 in mocks."
Sheath noted that the Jaguars moved on from a few of their most talented players, but selecting Hunter would compensate for the losses. Still, the Jaguars would have to move up to select Hunter, meaning they are trading an additional three players away to select Hunter.
"After trading away Christian Kirk and losing both Evan Engram and starting cornerback Ronald Darby to free agency, drafting Hunter flips those losses into an immediate upgrade on both sides of the ball," Sheath said.
"In partnering Hunter with 2024 first-round pick Brian Thomas Jr, the Jacksonville Jaguars would have two of the best young receivers in the NFL, both on rookie contracts. Rather than accepting the idea of missing out on both Hunter and Carter at No. 5, new general manager James Gladstone does something about it."
The Jaguars would be wise to do whatever it took to ensure they secured their guy in the first round. However, it must be at a reasonable cost.
