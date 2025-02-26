Moments Ago Top 2025 NFL Draft Prospect Mason Graham Talks Jaguars
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — There is no questioning who the top defensive tackle in the 2025 NFL Draft is. There is also no questioning the potential fit between him and the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Michigan Wolverines defensive tackle Mason Graham is expected to be a top-5 pick once April rolls around, and he will certainly have a busy week of meetings at the NFL Scouting Combine this week.
Among those meetings is the Jaguars, Graham told Jacksonville Jaguars On SI at the combine on Wednesday afternoon during his podium session.
"Yeah I've met with the Jaguars. Great organization. Obviously a new staff, new GM. Good meeting with those guys. Thought the meeting went well."
Graham already has one connection with the Jaguars: assistant Jaguars linebackers coach Kevin Wilkins, who was on the Michigan staff for the 2024 season.
"Yeah I was cool with him," Graham said. "You know, he coached our edges last year but, you know, he was really involved with just the defensive line in general. I actually ran into him the other day and we just caught up and chopped it up for 20 minutes, so it was pretty cool."
The Jaguars did not get much production out of their defensive tackle unit in 2024, though they are clearly trying to change that this offseason. The new regime of head coach Liam Coen, general manager James Gladstone and EVP Tony Boselli have emphasized the need to build the trenches on both sides of the ball all offseason.
"I think the ability to create disruption is, above all else most important and that type of chaos, it makes it hard for an offensive operation. I lean into that more than just about anything, and I think the combination of urgency and explosiveness is something that I certainly prefer," Gladstone said at the combine on Tuesday.
