2025 NFL Scouting Combine: Previewing Potential Jaguars Defensive Line Targets
With the NFL Scouting Combine kicking off from Indianapolis this week, we are going to take a look at each position group and a few names who make sense for the Jacksonville Jaguars to keep close tabs on.
Next up, we take a look at the interior defensive line group.
The Jaguars have made it clear they are going to devote resources to the trenches on both sides of the ball under head coach Liam Coen and new EVP Tony Boselli. And while the Jaguars have some talent already at the defensive tackle position, they would be wise to continue to invest in the group.
So, which defensive linemen should the Jaguars keep a close eye on this week? We take a look below.
Michigan DL Mason Graham
The most mocked player to the Jaguars at No. 5 so far this offseason, the Jaguars certainly need to keep a close eye on how Michigan Wolverines defensive tackle Mason Graham performs. Graham has been one of the best defensive tackles in college football for years, and the combine is the final piece to his evaluation puzzle. If he has a good week of testing, then he will have the film, production and testing metrics that signify a legit blue-chip prospect in a draft class that is certainly missing them.
Michigan DL Kenneth Grant
There is a real chance that the two best defensive tackles in this year's draft class both hail from Michigan. Kenneth Grant doesn't get the publicity that Graham gets, but he is a massive and nimble defensive lineman prospect who could see his stock absolutely explode as long as he tests as impressive as most assume. If the Jaguars trade down from No. 5, perhaps he could be on the table.
Florida DL Cam Jackson
The Jaguars didn't have to travel far to scout Florida Gators defensive tackle Cam Jackson this year. The Jaguars' proximity to the Gators has lead to a consistent draft relationship between the two parties in recent years, and Jackson may be the top candidate to keep the tradition going. He was a disruptive force to end his college career and see his name skyrocket with a positive week of workouts.
