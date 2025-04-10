What is the Most Pressing Question Facing the Jaguars?
For the Jacksonville Jaguars, the biggest question facing the team today is clear: how will they use the No. 5 pick?
There are a wide variety of options and opinions on how they use the pick, but until the Jaguars are actually on the clock we won't truly know.
That is why the No. 5 pick is at the center of the equation when it comes to a list of the most pressing questions facing each AFC team.
"With Trevor Lawrence installed under center, the Jaguars are one of only two teams drafting in the top five who don’t need a quarterback (the other being New England). That puts them in position to land a prospect who can immediately impact the franchise, but the best non-quarterbacks -- Penn State edge rusher Abdul Carter and Colorado wide receiver-cornerback Travis Hunter -- seem likely to be snapped up by the time they are on the clock at No. 5," NFL.com said.
"The Jaguars need a more disruptive presence on the interior of their defensive line, which is why Michigan’s Mason Graham has been so often linked to them in mock drafts. He’s a relentless, high-motor player with great agility and tremendous leadership skills."
There is also the idea the Jaguars could use the No. 5 pick to boost their offense, whether with it is to improve the offensive line or to give the Jaguars an elite workhorse running back in Ashton Jeanty.
"Jacksonville also has offensive-line needs that could be addressed at this spot, and running back could be an interesting option, with Boise State’s Ashton Jeanty considered a strong prospect," NFL.com said. "New Jaguars head coach Liam Coen developed a top-five offense in Tampa Bay last season, largely because of the emergence of rookie running back Bucky Irving -- who, for what it's worth, was a fourth-round pick."
Just like most other projections of the Jaguars' first-round pick, though, this piece comes to one logical conclusion at No. 5: Michigan Wolverines defensive tackle Mason Graham.
"In the end, Graham feels like the safest choice here. The Jaguars have used a lot of draft capital on defensive linemen in recent seasons. Graham could be final piece to turn that unit into a true force."
