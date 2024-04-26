2024 NFL Draft: What Grade Do Experts Give the Jaguars For Brian Thomas?
The Jacksonville Jaguars left the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft with a new weapon for Trevor Lawrence, selecting LSU wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. after trading down from No. 17 to No. 23.
And by all accounts from the Jaguars' brass afterward, it all went down as well as they could have hoped.
"I think when you go into the draft, you try to identify players that can help you on either side of the ball. Brian is a young man, I think he had 22 targets over 20-plus yards and scored 15 touchdowns on those," Jaguars general manager Trent Baalke said.
"He’s an explosive athlete, he can help open up the field a little bit. He’s certainly a younger receiver for Trevor [Lawrence] to build around and our offense to build around. There were a lot of positives to the pick, a lot of time and energy went into it. I feel good about where we’re at.”
But while the Jaguars are high on their newest selection, what grades and takes do the experts around the league have on the Thomas pick?
Matt Verderame, Sports Illustrated: C-
:Thomas isn’t on the level of Harrison, Odunze or Nabers, but he’s the next-best option in this loaded receiver class. With the Tigers, Thomas was a role player in 2021 and ’22 before exploding this past fall with 68 catches for 1,177 yards and 17 touchdowns. Furthermore, Thomas is an incredible size-speed combination at 6'3" and 209 pounds, running a 4.33 40-yard dash at the scouting combine. The question is whether Thomas was a one-year wonder who benefitted from Nabers, or if he’s a rapidly ascending talent. Jacksonville got good value here, but it has myriad defensive needs and plenty of receivers already on the roster. Bizarre choice," Verderame said.
Chad Reuter, NFL.com: A
"The Jaguars smartly traded down six spots in the first round to gain a middle-round pick this year and two in 2025. They may have selected Thomas at No. 17 if they stayed. Along with using his speed and length to separate downfield, he can also adjust to underthrown balls. Calvin Ridley departed in free agency, Christian Kirk is coming off an injury and Zay Jones is a 2025 free agent, so Trevor Lawrence should be thrilled with this pick," Reuter said.
Charles McDonald, Yahoo! Sports: B+
"The Jaguars get brownie points for trading down here. Thomas is an explosive wide receiver who has the physical frame the Jaguars needed in their wide receiver room. Thomas is a bit raw on some of the finer points of wide receiver play, but there’s no doubting his potential to be a truly dynamic playmaker in the NFL," McDonald said.
Brent Sobleski, Bleacher Report: C+
"Thomas may not be viewed as a true No. 1 target as the others were for their respective teams. But the second-team All-SEC selection has the skill set to break games wide open with the way he can tilt the field to the offense's advantage.
After losing out on the bidding war to re-sign Calvin Ridley in free agency, the Jacksonville Jaguars made sure to address wide receiver in Round 1.
Thomas isn't Ridley, though. The former is an explosive athlete who thrives as a vertical threat. Ridley is a far more polished route-runner who can consistently create separation.
Thomas is somewhat redundant with Gabriel Davis, whom the Jaguars added in free agency. However, the incoming rookie is a superior version.
Trevor Lawrence certainly has weapons around him now. The quarterback will have to bring along the rookie, though," Sobleski said.
The Athletic: A-
"After losing receiver Calvin Ridley in free agency, the Jaguars needed a replacement who could stretch the field and develop into a No. 1 option for quarterback Trevor Lawrence. Thomas might cover both needs. He’s got tremendous athletic ability and is capable of catching double-digit touchdown passes as a rookie," The Athletic said.
Michael Middlehurst-Schwartz , USA Today: B-
"It's hard to argue against the concept of providing Trevor Lawrence more help after Calvin Ridley left to join the Tennessee Titans this offseason. Still, it's more than a bit surprising that Jacksonville spurned Quinyon Mitchell once and Terrion Arnold twice given the shaky situation at cornerback. Thomas can be a premier deep threat after averaging 17.3 yards per catch last season and hauling in 17 touchdowns, but he sort of resembles a supercharged Gabe Davis at this point. Lawrence and Doug Pederson will have to figure out how to bring the pieces to this passing attack together into something cohesive," Middlehurst-Schwartz said.
Pete Prisco, CBS Sports: B+
"This is a heck of a move for a team that needs another young weapon. He can fly and his best football is in front of him. Watch out for their offense in 2024," Prisco said.