Jaguar Report

2025 NFL Draft: Jaguars' Picks Are Finalized

What picks do the Jacksonville Jaguars hold in the 2025 NFL Draft?

John Shipley

Jacksonville Jaguars new General Manager James Gladstone, left, poses for pictures with Head Coach Liam Coen, center and Executive Vice President of Football Operations Tony Boselli, right, during a press conference Monday morning February 24, 2025 at the Miller Electric Center in Jacksonville, Fla. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union]2025
Jacksonville Jaguars new General Manager James Gladstone, left, poses for pictures with Head Coach Liam Coen, center and Executive Vice President of Football Operations Tony Boselli, right, during a press conference Monday morning February 24, 2025 at the Miller Electric Center in Jacksonville, Fla. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union]2025 / Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

The Jacksonville Jaguars officially know where they are picking in the 2025 NFL Draft.

With compensatory picks for the 2025 draft officially handed out on Tuesday, the NFL now has the entire order for next month's draft officially set.

So, where do the Jaguars pick with each of their 10 selections? View below for the full list.

Round 1: No. 5 Overall

Round 2: No. 36 Overall

Round 3: No. 70 Overall

Round 3: No. 88 Overall (via Minnesota)

Round 4: No. 107 Overall

Round 4: No. 126 Overall (via Minnesota)

Round 5: No. 142 Overall

Round 6: No. 182 Overall

Round 6: No. 194 Overall (via Seattle)

Round 7: No. 221 Overall

The Jaguars have among the most draft capital in the NFL this offseason, with general manager James Gladstone going out of his way to mention the team's stockpile of picks as a major positive surrounding the general manager role.

“Yeah, the short of it is there's talent in a lot of key spots, and with the amount of draft capital that we have at our disposal over the next two seasons, it's really exciting about what we can do there, especially knowing that that's the highest volume of draft capital that exists for any team in the NFL over the next two years," Gladstone said at his opening press conference last month.

"We're coming off two cycles with the Los Angeles Rams where that was the exact same case: 24 picks over the last two drafts. So really this is a dynamic that I'm uniquely positioned to navigate and really looking forward to utilizing as a means of continuing to develop this roster.”

After being among the most active teams during the first day of the legal tampering period, the Jaguars are primed to continue to churn their roster when the draft begins in a little over six weeks.

"“Yeah, first off, I do think every team has their hits and misses. Nobody bats a thousand. But you absolutely go into a draft thinking that you will. One of the things that we talked about in the interview process, by default, Liam and I are aligned. We'll continue to get deeper alignment as we continue to grow and evolve together," Gladstone said.

"But there will be disagreements. We welcome that. When there's ever a moment that we can't bridge the gap and find some version of common ground when it comes to evaluating a player, we will have players that we will align on and we'll focus our attention there and move those others off to the side because what's important is not whether or not those go on to have success in my mind, it's that the ones that we add to our ecosystem are built to thrive in what we've constructed. So that's really the intent and really why I feel like we've had such success in Los Angeles over the most recent years is because the people that we do bring in are built for our environment and really elevate it and themselves by being amongst it.”

Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and never miss another breaking news story again.

Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Published
John Shipley
JOHN SHIPLEY

John Shipley has been covering the Jacksonville Jaguars as a beat reporter and publisher of Jaguar Report since 2019. Previously, he covered UCF's undefeated season as a beat reporter for NSM.Today, covered high school prep sports in Central Florida, and covered local sports and news for the Palatka Daily News. Follow John Shipley on Twitter at @_john_shipley.

Home/News