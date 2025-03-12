2025 NFL Draft: Jaguars' Picks Are Finalized
The Jacksonville Jaguars officially know where they are picking in the 2025 NFL Draft.
With compensatory picks for the 2025 draft officially handed out on Tuesday, the NFL now has the entire order for next month's draft officially set.
So, where do the Jaguars pick with each of their 10 selections? View below for the full list.
Round 1: No. 5 Overall
Round 2: No. 36 Overall
Round 3: No. 70 Overall
Round 3: No. 88 Overall (via Minnesota)
Round 4: No. 107 Overall
Round 4: No. 126 Overall (via Minnesota)
Round 5: No. 142 Overall
Round 6: No. 182 Overall
Round 6: No. 194 Overall (via Seattle)
Round 7: No. 221 Overall
The Jaguars have among the most draft capital in the NFL this offseason, with general manager James Gladstone going out of his way to mention the team's stockpile of picks as a major positive surrounding the general manager role.
“Yeah, the short of it is there's talent in a lot of key spots, and with the amount of draft capital that we have at our disposal over the next two seasons, it's really exciting about what we can do there, especially knowing that that's the highest volume of draft capital that exists for any team in the NFL over the next two years," Gladstone said at his opening press conference last month.
"We're coming off two cycles with the Los Angeles Rams where that was the exact same case: 24 picks over the last two drafts. So really this is a dynamic that I'm uniquely positioned to navigate and really looking forward to utilizing as a means of continuing to develop this roster.”
After being among the most active teams during the first day of the legal tampering period, the Jaguars are primed to continue to churn their roster when the draft begins in a little over six weeks.
"“Yeah, first off, I do think every team has their hits and misses. Nobody bats a thousand. But you absolutely go into a draft thinking that you will. One of the things that we talked about in the interview process, by default, Liam and I are aligned. We'll continue to get deeper alignment as we continue to grow and evolve together," Gladstone said.
"But there will be disagreements. We welcome that. When there's ever a moment that we can't bridge the gap and find some version of common ground when it comes to evaluating a player, we will have players that we will align on and we'll focus our attention there and move those others off to the side because what's important is not whether or not those go on to have success in my mind, it's that the ones that we add to our ecosystem are built to thrive in what we've constructed. So that's really the intent and really why I feel like we've had such success in Los Angeles over the most recent years is because the people that we do bring in are built for our environment and really elevate it and themselves by being amongst it.”
