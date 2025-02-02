2025 NFL Draft: Jaguars Projected to Land Freakish WR Talent in Latest Mock
The Jacksonville Jaguars entered the 2024 NFL season with a rather stable receiving corps, or at least that's how it appeared.
Christian Kirk, Gabe Davis and rookie Brian Thomas Jr. made up the Jaguars' top three wide receivers heading into the year, but while Thomas was brilliant, both Kirk and Davis suffered season-ending injuries.
Now, Kirk is a cut candidate, and Davis is a major question mark for 2025 after managing just 20 catches in 10 games this past season.
As a result, Jacksonville definitely needs to add some more weapons for quarterback Trevor Lawrence in the coming months, and due to only modest cap room, the Jaguars may have to turn to the NFL Draft for answers.
Pro Football Network just released the latest edition of its seven-round NFL mock draft, and it has Jacksonville selecting an incredibly unique talent in the third round: TCU Horned Frogs wide out Savion Williams.
"Drops and route-running footwork are areas of improvement for Savion Williams, but he’s a freak athlete with elite size, speed, and ball-carrier vision with the ball in his hands that makes him worth a Day 2 flyer," PFN wrote.
Williams stands 6-foot-5 and possesses a very unique skill set, having the ability to play both as a wide out and as a running back. Think of a much bigger version of Deebo Samuel.
This past season, Williams hauled in 60 receptions for 611 yards and six touchdowns while also rushing for 322 yards and six scores.
The Jaguars could absolutely use that type of ingenuity in their offense, especially with Lawrence coming off of a couple of lackluster campaigns.
Next season will be a pivotal one for Lawrence, who landed a $275 million contract extension from Jacksonville last June. But in order for him to truly flourish, the Jaguars need to surround him with more talented weapons.
There is no question that Williams is a boom-or-bust type of playmaker, but his versatility makes him somewhat of a can't-miss prospect if he is still on the board in the third round.
Jacksonville may want to hedge its bets by also signing a wide receiver in free agency, but it should absolutely consider bagging Williams in April.
