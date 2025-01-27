REPORT: Jaguars Facing Tough Decision With Star WR
The Jacksonville Jaguars actually have a pretty interesting receiving corps on paper heading into 2025.
Brian Thomas Jr. has already proven himself as a stud, Christian Kirk is a very solid No. 2 and Gabe Davis is a big-play threat.
But could the Jaguars actually part ways with Kirk this offseason?
It may be almost inevitable, as Jacksonville had a trade for Kirk lined up back at the November deadline before he suffered a season-ending collarbone injury.
The 28-year-old is entering the final year of his deal, and injuries have limited him to just 20 games combined over the last couple of seasons.
Ben Rolfe of Pro Football Network seems to think that the Jaguars could cut ties with Kirk, as he has listed him among a few potential cap casualties for Jacksonville.
"To say that Christian Kirk is a cut candidate is more of a “Would they?” rather than anything else," Rolfe wrote. "Entering the fourth year of his deal, Kirk is owed $16 million in cash and has an incredibly high cap number at over $24 million. They can save just over $10 million by cutting him pre-June 1 and over $16 million as a post-June 1 cut."
During his time on the field in 2024, Kirk logged 27 catches for 379 yards and a touchdown.
Kirk has spent three seasons with the Jaguars after signing with the team as a free agent back in 2022. During his debut campaign in Duval, the wide out hauled in 84 receptions for 1,108 yards and eight scores, marking the best campaign of his career.
He hasn't been quite as productive since, and one has to wonder if the recent injuries may have sapped him.
Jacksonville actually has a decent chunk of cap space heading into the offseason, so it could cut Kirk and replace him with another playmaker in free agency.
The Jaguars need to add more weapons for Trevor Lawrence, so it may seem counterproductive to release Kirk. But if they are able to pocket some of that money to pursue a bigger threat (maybe Tee Higgins?), then it may be worthwhile for Jacksonville.
