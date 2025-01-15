2025 NFL Draft: Mock Gives Jaguars Giant Boost on Offense
With the countdown to the 2025 NFL Draft officially under 100 days, expect for more and more attention to be divided to this year's upcoming class as the NFL postseason marches on.
For all but eight teams left in the playoffs, the offseason is officially here. That includes the Jacksonville Jaguars, who hold the No. 5 pick in this year's class.
But with as many needs as the Jacksonville Jaguars have on both sides of the ball, it is a true guessing game as to which way they might lean.
While traditional wisdom has the Jaguars going with a secondary player or a defensive lineman, what if the Jaguars opted to add another weapon that already has star wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. on it?
That is exactly the question posed by The Ringer's Danny Kelly, who has the Jaguars taking Arizona Wildcats wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan with the No. 5 pick.
"This might feel a bit redundant for the Jaguars after the team struck gold with 2024 first-round receiver Brian Thomas Jr., but some of the best offenses in the NFL have at least two field-tilting pass catchers (think the Eagles with A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith, the Bengals with Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins, the Lions with Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jameson Williams, or the Vikings with Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison)," Kelly said.
"Pairing a big, explosive ball winner like McMillan with Thomas could give Trevor Lawrence and the Jaguars offense a massive boost in playmaking power, helping the quarterback put together his best season yet in 2025."
Regardless of what position the Jaguars draft, the expectation from owner Shad Khan has been made clear: he thinks they can, and should, improve quickly from this year's 4-13 record.
“I think so. If our defense would improve, get to the middle of the pack, we were what, 2-10 this year [in one-score games]? How many of those games we could win? I think the schemes on offense just being less predictable," Khan said.
"I think we could be more productive on offense. We have the ability through the Draft coming up and salary cap to be able to use that to get more specific players we were seeking. I expect for us to have success very quickly.”
