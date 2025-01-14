REPORT: Jaguars Cannot Afford to Drop the Ball in Draft
The Jacksonville Jaguars must add as much talent as they possibly can this offseason. Their 4-13 season proved the Jaguars were undoubtedly missing something.
Ryan O'Leary of The Sporting News believes the Jaguars will take an aggressive approach to the NFL Draft. O'Leary projects the Jaguars will add to their defensive line by selecting defensive tackle Mason Gram from Michigan.
"Vinnie Iyer of The Sporting News recently mocked LSU tackle Will Campbell to the Jaguars in this spot, but the team just extended Walker Little, presumably as their left tackle of the future. Instead, they land the best defensive lineman on the board. The team’s lack of pass rush — and the struggles of free agent signing Arik Armstead — were evident throughout 2024, and the relentless Graham projects as an impact starter from Day 1."
In the second round, O'Leary suggests the Jaguars will address middle linebacker, which is a significant area of need for Jacksonville. O'Leary projects the Jaguars will draft linebacker Jihaad Campbell, from Alabama.
" Inside linebackers can slide in the NFL Draft, and if that happens with Campbell, the Jaguars should pounce on one of the best all-around talents in this 2025 class," O'Leary said. "Per ESPN draft guru Mel Kiper Jr.: Campbell, who had five sacks and 11.5 tackles for loss this season for the Crimson Tide, “does everything that an NFL defensive coordinator wants from an off-ball linebacker.” Pairing Campbell with Graham would instantly improve Jacksonville’s pass rush, which should help a secondary that struggled mightily in coverage in 2024."
O'Leary believes the Jaguars will select a tight end in the third round to help the offense moving forward. He suggests the Jaguars will select tight end Mason Taylor from LSU.
"This year’s tight end class is projected to be the deepest in years, led by Penn State’s Tyler Warren," O'Leary said. "Evan Engram is entering the final year of his contract, and his 2025 cap hit is $19.75 million. There’s a chance the Jaguars move on from Engram as soon as this offseason, so snagging an elite pass-catching threat like Taylor here would make a ton of sense. Per Kyle Crabbs of the 33rd Team: “Taylor offers effective run-after-catch and contested-catch ability for receiving in space and traffic, respectively, and his growth as a downfield receiver this season bodes well for his impact potential as a long-term developmental starter.” Pairing Taylor with the emerging Brenton Strange would not only give [Brian] Thomas Jr. some help in the passing game, but solidify Jacksonville’s tight end room for years to come."
