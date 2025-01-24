2025 NFL Draft: Who Do Jaguars Land in Sports Illustrated's Latest Mock?
It remains to be seen who will be the one picking players for the Jacksonville Jaguars in the 2025 NFL Draft -- but whoever it is will have a chance to land an impact player.
The Jaguars are on the search for a new general manager after parting ways with former general manager Trent Baalke, but that doesn't slow down the draft process. In a few short months, the Jaguars will have double-digit draft picks and will be able to make a splash toward improving their roster.
But which direction should the Jaguars lean? Should they look to stock their offensive line? Should they look to improve a secondary that was amongst the worst in the entire NFL? Or should they add a difference-maker to the defensive line?
We have plenty of time to discuss all that and more, but it is important to track all trains of thoughts and scenarios as it pertains to the Jaguars' future draft.
With the Jaguars sitting at No. 5 overall, they were able to still land a blue-chip prospect in Sports Illustrated's latest mock draft from Daniel Flick.
"Jacksonville allowed 257 passing yards per game, the worst mark in the NFL. Hunter, a special two-way talent, won the Heisman Trophy after shutting down opposing receivers and finishing top five in the country in receptions (96), receiving yards (1,258) and receiving touchdowns (15)," Flick said.
"His professional future likely will be at cornerback, but he should see a handful of offensive snaps each game—and his ability to change games on both sides of the ball should leave the Jaguars with no doubt."
The Jaguars would likely be doing cartwheels at the idea of landing Hunter at No. 5. The last time the Jaguars took a cornerback at No. 5, they drafted a Pro Bowler and All-Pro talent in Jalen Ramsey.
Hunter could step into the Jaguars' defense right away as the starting cornerback opposite Tyson Campbell, forming a young trio with Jarrian Jones that could help the Jaguars' pass defense recover in one offseason.
Whether the Jaguars can actually land Hunter will depend on the four teams in front of them. But if it happens, they will be the winners of the draft.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.