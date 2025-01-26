3 Names Who Make Sense as Jaguars' Liam Coen's OC
The entire Jacksonville Jaguars offense is set to get a big boost thanks to the hiring of former Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator Liam Coen as head coach.
But even with Coen set to have his hand on the wheel when it comes to the play-calling and overall structure of the offense, it is still critical that he surrounds himself with the best staff possible -- this extends to offensive coordinator, too.
"As head coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars, I will hire a first-class coaching staff, establish a distinctive and effective brand of football on both sides of the ball, and our players will live for the black and teal. Shad and Jaguars fans should expect nothing less, and that’s what we plan to deliver and more," Coen said in his first statement as Jaguars head coach.
So, who are some names that make sense for Coen to pair himself with? We break it down below.
Chip Kelly
If there is a name who should be considered a best-case scenario for the Jaguars, it is Chip Kelly. The Ohio State Buckeyes offensive coordinator is fresh off a national championship win this past week, but it is common knowledge in league circles that he has an interest in the NFL and several NFL teams are interested in him as well. He would bring head coach experience and serve as a quality sounding board for Coen, and he has deep ties to him due to both having close relationships with Mark Whipple.
Jake Peetz
This would be a true full circle moment for Jake Peetz, who got his first NFL coaching job as the Jaguars' assistant quarterbacks coach in 2012 after serving four years in the scouting department. Since then, Peetz has jumped around between the NFL and college and has even been an offensive coordinator at LSU. Peetz and Coen crossed paths in 2022 when Peetz was an offensive assistant with the Rams while Coen was offensive coordinator.
Kevin Carberry
Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive line coach Kevin Carberry has worked with Coen at two different stops now. He was the Rams' offensive line coach in 2022 when Coen was offensive coordinator, and he then joined Coen in Tampa Bay in 2024. It is widely believed Carberry is a target to join the Jaguars' staff in some capacity, but the Jaguars would likely have to attach the coordinator tag to him since the Buccaneers could -- and almost assuredly would -- block a lateral move.
Side note: Carberry also coached Jaguars left tackle Walker Little during his time as Stanford's offensive line coach from 2018-2020.
