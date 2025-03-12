3 Observations on Jaguars Adding Chuma Edoga
The Jacksonville Jaguars made a flurry of moves on the first day of the NFL's legal tampering period.
With the Jaguars agreeing to terms with nine different free agents on the first day of free agency, we are going to take a look at what each player brings to the table and how they fit with the Jaguars.
Here, we break down the Jaguars' addition of Dallas Cowboys offensive lineman Chuma Edoga.
So, what do we make of the Jaguars adding Edoga? We break it down below.
Jaguars were honest about upgrading OL depth
The Jaguars were serious about adding to the offensive line this offseason, and they likely aren't done yet, either. The Jaguars knew for the last few offseasons that improving the offensive line was needed, but the execution of some of the moves has not quite paid off and has led to the Jaguars needing to continue to add pieces.
That is where Edoga comes in. Given a small two-year deal, it is clear that Edoga is being signed to be automatic depth along the offensive line. It isn't a flashy or perhaps even impactful addition, but it is the kind of move that shows the Jaguars are taking their offensive line needs as serious as we all thought they would.
Javon Foster has some competition
A fourth-round pick last year with the previous regime, Javon Foster looks like he will have some added competition for the swing tackle spot moving into the 2025 offseason program. Foster didn't get much run last year as a rookie, but the addition of Edoga means he won't be given a spot just because.
Foster's profile as a prospect was that of an experienced SEC tackle who had starter upside. While he didn't see the field last year, there is still plenty of upside to be developed. The Jaguars don't have to bank on that development happening right away, though, and Edoga gives them some insurance at tackle entering the season.
Jaguars can continue to add to OL
The Jaguars made it a point of emphasis to add offensive line depth during the first wave of free agency, agreeing to terms with three offensive linemen -- two of whom should be expected to start in 2025. And just because they added Edoga as a potential key backup does not mean the Jaguars have to be done along the offensive line.
As of now, it feels like the Jaguars could at least field a starting five. This wasn't the case entering free agency, but if they had to play a game tomorrow, they could. Of course, they don't have to and they can still spend premium investments on adding to the depth and competition along the offensive line, which has lacked a good bit of both things in recent years.
