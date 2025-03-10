BREAKING: Jaguars Add Former Cowboys OL
The Jacksonville Jaguars have made a staggering eighth addition to their roster in the first four hours of the legal tampering period.
According to Fox Sports' Jordan Schultz, the Jaguars have agreed to terms with Dallas Cowboys offensive lineman Chuma Edoga -- their second offensive line addition of the day.
In what has been a theme throughout the early stages of free agency, this time the move is made with Trevor Lawrence in mind. The Jaguars so far have agreed to terms with two offensive linemen, two tight ends, two defensive backs, a wide receiver, and a backup quarterback. Only two of these signings won't directly impact Lawrence.
"How do we make Trevor Lawrence and this offense as dynamic and explosive as we can be? We've got to build it around him as well," Jaguars head coach Liam Coen said at his opening press conference.
"We've got to make every part of this about improvement, and he will be a part of that process. He's earned that right. I cannot respect his toughness and mentality and work ethic more than I do already from afar. This will all be about Trevor right now.”
The Jaguars have made it clear all offseason they view improving the offensive line as a core piece of improving the roster. The line has struggled in recent years -- especially in the running game -- and the Jaguars now have improved depth across the board.
"I think we would all agree that it needs to improve, right? I think, first and foremost, when you look at the offensive side of the ball, you want that unit and that group, it's the first thing when you break the huddle that the defense sees," Coen said.
"I want that to mean something. We want that to mean something. And it will. And that's a mentality. That's personnel. That's scheme. That's technique. That's fundamentals. That's attitude. That's something that we need to make sure we instill."
The Jaguars have been amongst the most active teams in the early stages of free agency so far, with Coen and new general manager James Gladstone making an emphasis on improving the depth of the roster.
