3 Observations on Jaguars Adding Jourdan Lewis
The Jacksonville Jaguars made a flurry of moves on the first day of the NFL's legal tampering period.
With the Jaguars agreeing to terms with nine different free agents on the first day of free agency, we are going to take a look at what each player brings to the table and how they fit with the Jaguars.
Here, we break down the Jaguars' addition of Dallas Cowboys cornerback Jourdan Lewis with a record-breaking deal.
So, what do we make of the Jaguars adding Lewis? We break it down below.
Jaguars got much better in the secondary
Make no mistake -- the Jaguars' defense got much better thanks to the addition of Lewis, While few saw slot cornerback as a major need for the Jaguars entering the offseason, Lewis gives the Jaguars one of the true top slot cornerbacks in all of football. In terms of rebuilding the secondary, that is quite the first step.
The Jaguars are not and should not be done with adding pieces to the backend of their defense, but Lewis is a quality addition who is the closest thing the Jaguars have to a splash signing. He did a little bit of everything for Dallas, and this is a smart addition for the Jaguars' new regime.
What is the plan for Jarrian Jones, Darnell Savage?
The one question that comes with the Jaguars adding Lewis to the secondary is that he plays the same position as the Jaguars' second- and third-best defensive backs in Darnell Savage and Jarrian Jones. Alongside Tyson Campbell, that duo entered the offseason as the bedrock of the Jaguars secondary.
Savage and Jones are two defenders who have experience taking reps outside of the slot; Savage has played safety extensively and Jones took plenty of snaps at outside cornerback at FSU. Both players, however, are at their best in the slot, creating a bit of a logjam with Lewis.
Outside cornerback is still a need
It seems like there could be a chance that the Jaguars could have Jones take snaps on the outside, but they still have a need for outside cornerback depth even if they want to experiment with Jones there. They do have Montaric Brown as depth as well, but there is nothing else beyond him.
That doesn't mean the Jaguars have to draft a cornerback at No. 5 overall, but they should still likely target one in the first three rounds. Lewis makes the Jaguars a much better secondary, but there is still room to grow for the unit through the draft and the rest of free agenct moving forward.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.