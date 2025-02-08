3 Observations on Jaguars Hiring Shane Waldron
The Jacksonville Jaguars added another key member to Liam Coen's first staff this week, reportedly hiring former Seattle Seahawks and Chicago Bears offensive coordinator Shane Waldron to the staff in a role that is expected to be passing game coordinator.
What do we make of the hire? We break it down below.
Any overreaction to Waldron joining the staff has completely lost the plot
It is far from surprising to see the likes of fantasy football analysts and Chicago Bears fans poke fun at the Jaguars' decision to hire Waldron. It is the age of social media that we are in, and we just saw the exact same overreaction happen when the Bears hired former Jaguars offensive coordinator Press Taylor.
With that said, anyone who actually has concerns over the hire, its potential impact on Brian Thomas Jr. and Trevor Lawrence, and everything else in between has completely lost the plot. Just because Waldron failed as an offensive coordinator in 2024 does not in any way mean he isn't qualified for a job on an offensive staff, especially one where he is fourth in the pecking order when it comes to the quarterback room.
Waldron has experience in this role
While Waldron's stint in Chicago clearly spiraled out of control, there should be confidence in Jacksonville for his qualifications for his current role. Waldron is not leading the offense, nor is he even second in command to lead the offense. Instead, he will play a big part in the development of the team's scheme and game plans in the passing game.
This is a role Waldron has not only held before, but one he thrived in. The Rams had a ton of success in Waldron's three years as passing game coordinator, advancing to one Super Bowl, getting two playoff trips and winning double-digit games twice. It was McVay's show, but Waldron clearly thrived in this exact role in the past.
Rams influence takes a big step in Jacksonville
Liam Coen has already made it clear how important the Los Angeles Rams and Sean McVay have been to his career. That is where Coen spent the first four of his five years in the NFL, and he has clearly drawn plenty of career inspiration from McVay and his expansive coaching tree in the years since he last left Los Angeles.
We have seen how that Rams influence has played out in candidates for offensive coordinator, defensive coordinator, offensive line coach, and general manager. And with a long-time McVay lieutenant in Waldron now officially in place in Jacksonville, it is as clear as ever how much influence the Rams have on this Jaguars staff under Coen.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.