BREAKING: Former Bears, Seahawks OC Shane Waldron Joining Jaguars Staff
A day after Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen tabbed Grant Udinski as his first offensive coordinator, Coen has added another key member to his staff in former Seattle Seahawks and Chicago Bears offensive coordinator Shane Waldron.
According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, Waldron is joining the coaching staff likely in a passing game coordinator role. It is a bit of an ironic move, considering former Jaguars offensive coordinator Press Taylor was hired by Waldron's old team to also be passing game coordinator.
Coen and Waldron have long-standing ties: the two coached together at UMass before reuniting with the Los Angeles Rams under Sean McVay for three years, a period in which Waldron also held the title of passing game coordinator.
Since leaving Los Angeles, Waldron was the offensive coordinator for the Seahawks from 2021-2023 and was the coordinator for the Bears in 2024 before an in-season firing.
"“He’s a phenomenal coach,” McVay said about Waldron in 2021.
“He’s a great communicator. He’s got a rare ability to authentically and genuinely connect with not only coaches, but the players and be able to correct in a manner that doesn’t make guys’ guards come up. It’s all about problem solving and doing it together. He’s obviously done a phenomenal job, really mainly as a leader for our offense, not exclusively to just being a pass-game coordinator.”
Coen is set to call the plays in Jacksonville this season, but assistants like Waldron, Udinski, and quarterbacks coach Spencer Whipple are all likely set to play a large role in the construction and installation of the Jaguars' offense.
"How do we make Trevor Lawrence and this offense as dynamic and explosive as we can be?" Coen said last week.
"We've got to build it around him as well. We've got to make every part of this about improvement, and he will be a part of that process. He's earned that right. I cannot respect his toughness and mentality and work ethic more than I do already from afar. This will all be about Trevor right now.”
As things stand today, the Jaguars still need to fill a few position coach roles at running backs coach, offensive line coach, and wide receiver coach.
