3 Observations on the Jaguars Hiring Liam Coen
The Jacksonville Jaguars took a winding road to get here, but they finally have their new coach -- Liam Coen.
Now, the Jaguars have a long way to go this offseason to build Coen's first coaching staff, address the general manager search, and build the roster through free agency and the draft.
But time will soon come for all of that. Today, it is about Coen and how he is set to change the entire organization.
Liam Coen is the hire the Jaguars needed to make
When the Jaguars started this entire process, there is a reason Coen's name was at the top of the list. What Coen did with the entirety of the Buccaneers' offense this season was nothing short of a glorious achievement. He took an offense that had just seen one coordinator land a head coach job and turned it into a significantly better unit, upgrading the running game and getting the most out of the entire depth chart.
Add in Coen's youth, energy and innovativeness, and this is the hire the Jaguars needed to make. They went with the responsible and even-keeled veteran coach last time around. This time, the Jaguars needed to hire a coach who could breath life into the franchise and help the locker room take a next step. Coen could, and should, be that coach.
This is the most aggressive Shad Khan has ever been
Jaguars owner Shad Khan has made aggressive, outside the box moves before. He sought after Tom Coughlin as a front office executive and made the gutsy move of hiring Urban Meyer out of the college ranks. Khan has never been afraid to throw his weight and resources around before, but his pursuit of Coen took it to another level.
Make no mistake -- this is the most aggressive Khan has ever been. He has made his fair share of mistakes in the past, namely how long he retained former general manager Trent Baalke and several of his hiring decisions. But Khan has also shown that he is willing to spend big and be courageous in his convictions. That kind of aggressiveness from Khan is another sign that he truly, badly, desperately wants to win.
Coen should be able to find early success
There will surely be growing pains when it comes to being a first-time head coach, but as long as Coen fills his staff with enough experience and is able to get enough buy-in from the locker room, it isn't hard to forsee him having success early on. Coen isn't walking into a job that is in need of a complete rebuild like Doug Pederson did in 2022, when early success actually registered as a shock.
Instead, Coen should be expected to make the Jaguars competitive right away. The AFC South is in a weak point in its history and every other team in the division has made a major firing this offseason as a result. Coen is also walking into a roster that has enough talent to contend for an AFC South title right away, and that is even before one takes the team's 10 draft picks into account. That isn't to say a Lombardi should be on the menu for 2025, but Coen should be expected to hit the ground running.
