3 Options For the Jaguars to Replace Christian Kirk
The Jacksonville Jaguars suddenly have a major need at wide receiver.
The Jaguars' wide receiver room decreased by three players due to releases or trades this week, but the most significant departure is clearly wide receiver Christian Kirk.
Kirk, who was traded to the Houston Texans for a 2026 seventh-round pick, was a core piece of the Jaguars' offense for the last three years. Now, they will need to quickly find a replacement.
So, which veteran names make sense to replace Kirk as the legal tampering period begins on Monday? We take a look below.
For context: we are not considering draft options, only free agents/trade options.
Chris Godwin
The best potential wide receiver to hit the free agency market is none other than Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin. This is something it feels like we wrote countless times in 2022, and it is true once again -- Godwin is a fantastic fit for the Jaguars. He had a great year in Liam Coen's offense last season before his injury, and there is a lot left in the tank.
Godwin is the perfect receiver for Coen's scheme; he can play inside and outside, he wins after the catch and is a willing blocker at all levels of the field. If the Jaguars want to find an option in free agency who could be a tangible upgrade at the position, Godwin is the most obvious name to go after.
Cooper Kupp
This one is obvious. Cooper Kupp has been coached by Liam Coen on two different occasions, including stints as his assistant position coach and as his coordinator. Kupp also comes from a franchise where Jaguars general manager James Gladstone was very close with the head coach and general manager in Sean McVay and Les Snead.
What isn't obvious is how Kupp would become available. He is an older player who has faced injury questions in recent years, so it doesn't make much sense to part with a draft pick if you have to still pay his salary. If he becomes a free agent, though, there are lots of reasons to think this could be a good fit for all parties involved.
Robert Woods
There are certainly far more appealing and sexy options for the Jaguars to add to their wide receiver room, but what if they want their replacement for Kirk to simply be the No. 3 receiver who can bring a high floor to the offense? That is Robert Woods to a tee, with the 32-year-old wide receiver providing a reliable veteran presence and scheme fit but not much big-play ability.
Woods is not a receiver who at this stage of his career will replace Kirk's volume in the passing game, but he has inside-out versatility and could provide the blocking the Jaguars need from the position. If they want a cheap veteran option in free agency, he is who makes sense.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.