Why the Jaguars Moved on from TE Evan Engram
The Jacksonville Jaguars look to turn things around this offseason. They have already made several coaching and roster-related moves, including releasing veteran tight end Evan Engram after three seasons together, which has produced mixed results.
Dave Holcomb of the Pro Football Network analyzed why the Jaguars decided to move on from Engram. Engram's production did not match his salary, and the Jaguars had to make the best move for the organization's future, which was likely for Engram's future.
It made little sense for a new general manager and head coach to proceed with Engram still in the fold.
"According to Overthecap, the team saves roughly $5.95 million against the cap with Engram’s release. The tight end will count as a $13.5 million dead cap hit. After arguably his best season in 2023, Engram turned in a disappointing 2024 campaign," Holcomb said.
"The tight end had 47 catches, which were his fewest since his final year with the New York Giants in 2021. Engram also averaged a career-worst 7.8 yards per catch, giving him only 365 yards with one touchdown. Engram also only played in nine games because of hamstring and shoulder injuries."
Holcomb noted that Engram had a promising start to his career after being drafted by the New York Giants. Still, after registering just under 800 receiving yards his first season in Jacksonville, the Jaguars curiously gave Engram a deal worth nearly $14 million a year.
"The Giants selected Engram at No. 23 overall in the 2017 NFL Draft. He made his first Pro Bowl with New York while catching 63 passes for 654 yards and one touchdown in 2020.
After five seasons with the Giants, Engram signed a one-year deal with the Jaguars," Holcomb said.
"Jacksonville retained Engram by placing the franchise tag on the tight end two years ago. Before the franchise tag deadline, the Jaguars signed Engram to a three-year, $41.25 million contract."
Engram will likely land on his feet with another team and have a productive career. Still, his contract was undoubtedly one the Jaguars could have done differently, as he was not worth the payday the Jaguars gave him, leading to their recent decision to part ways with him.
