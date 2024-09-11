3 Overreactions About the Jaguars After Week 1
The Jacksonville Jaguars will enter Week 2 with an 0-1 record, but a one-game sample size isn't enough to fret about. Right?
Well, it wouldn't be sports without overreactions. So through the course of the 2024 season, we are going to give you our top overreactions to each contest -- some of which will prove to be true sooner rather than later.
With that in mind, here are our top overreactions to the Jaguars' 20-17 loss to the Dolphins.
The Jaguars could have one of the most explosive offenses in the NFL
The Jaguars only scored 17 points in Week 1, but the unit still had some of the most explosive plays in the entire league. The Jaguars tied for second in the NFL in Week 1 in explosive plays (10-yard rushing gain or 20-yard passing gain) produced with eight plays.
The Jaguars had four come in the passing game and four come in the running game, showing genuine balance on offense. And the fact the Jaguars did this despite running only 50 plays speaks to the Jaguars' offensive potential.
Only three teams ran fewer plays on offense than the Jaguars, largely because the Jaguars went 2-of-10 on third down and failed to stay on the field.
The Jaguars have a serious problem at cornerback
The Jaguars may already have a t midnight issue on defense. The Jaguars have encouraging young cornerbacks in rookie Jarrian Jones and third-year cornerback Montaric Brown, but it appears they will be without star cornerback Tyson Campbell for the foreseeable future.
Campbell had a hamstring issue in 2023 that largely lingered throughout the season, and the Jaguars can't afford a repeat in 2024. The Jaguars paid Campbell like a No. 1 cornerback because that is what he is to their roster. When healthy, he is the best defensive back on the roster.
But if he is out for several weeks, the Jaguars will be without their lone blue chip cornerback. No amount of improved cornerback depth can fix that.
Tank Bigsby might force a split backfield
Sunday was an odd game for Travis Etienne, as it was the first time he was outperformed in the Jaguars' backfield since the early weeks of the 2022 season.
Etienne played more snaps than Tank Bigsby, but Bigsby got the same amount of carries (12), produced 29 more yards, had 1.3 yards after contact more than Etienne, and had 19 rushing yards over expected compared to Etienne's -8, per NFL Pro and Next Gen Sports.
If this becomes more than a Week 1 trend, the Jaguars will have some questions in the backfield.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.