5 Observations on Jaguars' Initial 2024 53-Man Roster
The Jacksonville Jaguars made their 53-man roster official -- for now -- with a flurry of moves on Tuesday.
But what did we take away from the Jaguars first 53-man roster, and what does it mean moving forward? We break it down below.
Who were the biggest surprise cuts?
Only one cut truly seemed like a shocking move by the Jaguars. Elijah Cooks' spot on the roster was always dependent on the Jaguars' carrying seven receivers, so it isn't surprising to see him not on the list after they kept just six. Safety Terrell Edmunds also made sense due to injuries at the safety position, but the Jaguars must feel good about Darnell Savage's versatility and Daniel Thomas' recovery timeline. D.J. Coleman had a good camp, but the Jaguars always seemed primed to go light on EDGE depth, and Coleman didn't have the draft pick insurance that Myles Cole has.
Instead, the biggest surprise cut was second-year cornerback Christian Braswell. Braswell had a good camp and preseason as the backup nickel back and he provided special teams value. Jarrian Jones is now likely the backup nickel, which is a better for him than on the outside, but Braswell seemed like a sure thing. In the end, he got hurt by the Jaguars drafting two cornerbacks and by Buster Brown having game-time experience.
Who were the biggest surprise players to make the team?
There aren't too many surprises in terms of players who made the Jaguars' 53-man roster. Most players are veterans who solidified their spots as either starters or backups, while there are 20-some players on the team who have bene drafted in the last few drafts. With that said, the one name that few 53-man projections had was defensive lineman Esezi Otomewo. Otomewo had some of the best preseason film of any Jaguars defensive tackle, especially as a pass-rusher, and the Jaguars can now at least protect his spot ahead of waiver pickups.
Why Tim Jones is the No. 6 WR
There seemed to be some surprise among the fan base when it came to Tim Jones once again winning the No. 6 receiver spot, but there shouldn't be. Jones has stuck around the Jaguars roster for several years now because he is one of the best special teams players on the roster. If the Jaguars' No. 6 receiver was Elijah Cooks or Austin Trammell for example, they would be inactive on game day because they do not provide special teams value. Jones does, though, and is on every single key special teams units. He blocks, he tackles, and he has earned the respect of Heath Farwell. Eventually, fans will need to realize that the Jaguars are good at special teams because of players like Jones.
Jaguars surprise at DL
The biggest surprise of the Jaguars' 53-man roster is certainly the team keeping eight interior defensive linemen. The Jaguars were always going to go heavy on the defensive line because Ryan Nielsen keeps a rotation on the field, but eight defensive tackles is a surprising number. Arik Armstead could count as a defensive end, but that is still a lot of bodies on the defensive line. This could be the room that sees the most movement.
Important to remember initial 53-man rosters are written in pencil, not etched in stone
It is important for people to remember the 53-man rosters always look different on the first day of cuts as opposed to the next two days. Teams are going to review the waiver wire and attempt to add to their 53-man roster, something the Jaguars have frequently done over the last few years. Look for there to be at least some movement on the Jaguars' roster in the coming days, potentially in the secondary and along the defensive line.