5 Rams Free Agents Who Make Sense to Follow James Gladstone to the Jaguars
The Jacksonville Jaguars are looking like the Los Angeles Rams a bit more each day.
After the hire of former Los Angeles Rams director of scouting strategy James Gladstone, the Jaguars certainly have their fair share of Rams influence inside the Miller Electric Center.
With Gladstone and his nine years of experience with the Rams now at the forefront of the Jaguars' front office, which other Rams could potentially follow? We looked at the Rams' list of unrestricted free agents and found five who could make sense.
Tutu Atwell
The Jaguars still have to figure out the long-term future for starting slot wide receiver Christian Kirk. While it would make sense for the Jaguars to bring Kirk back on a restructured deal, it would also make sense for the Jaguars to target a player like Atwell if Kirk doesn't return. He would come cheap and still be able to bring a speed element the Jaguars' offense is missing outside of Brian Thomas Jr.
Hunter Long
A former third-round by the Miami Dolphins who the Rams acquired in the Jalen Ramsey trade, Hunter Long could be an option as a No. 3 or No. 4 safety. He is not a player who one would feature on offense week in and week out, but he is a familiar face who Gladstone has experience with after the Rams scouted him both for the draft and then as a part of the Ramsey trade.
John Johnson
The Jaguars need to find some kind of answers at the safety position this offseason. It would make plenty of sense for the Jaguars to target Miami Dolphins safety Jevon Holland. John Johnson could be another interesting veteran option, too, even after his injury-filled 2024 season. He has spent the majority of his career with the Rams with two different tenures, so Gladstone knows his game well. He isn't a game-changing option, but he would be a smart and experienced leader to add to the locker room.
Ahkello Witherspoon
It remains to be seen what the Jaguars' price point on the cornerback position will be this offseason. The Jaguars could use the No. 5 pick or one of their other early picks to fill out the rebuild of the secondary, in which case it would make sense to bring in a veteran cornerback who won't break the bank. Ahkello Witherspoon would fit that bill, even after he made some major plays for the Rams' defense last season.
Mike Hoecht
A former undrafted free agent hit by the Rams, Mike Hoecht played up and down their defensive line during his career with the Rams. Perhaps they want the versatile defender and top-notch locker room presence back in 2025, but he would make plenty of sense for the Jaguars as a rotational option on the edge behind Josh Hines-Allen and Travon Walker.
