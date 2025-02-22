Jaguars' Christian Kirk is One of the Best Trade Targets Available
The Jacksonville Jaguars have made several changes to their front office this offseason and will soon look to make several changes to a roster desperately in need of it.
Jacksonville's 4-13 campaign was rightfully blamed on coaching and injuries. However, even at full or close to full strength, the Jaguars struggled early in the season, getting off to a 1-5 start after losing five of their final six games the season prior.
There is such a thing as addition by subtraction. While that saying is usually used regarding players who are negative influences on a locker room and Jaguars wide receiver Christian Kirk has not been known as a detriment to the locker room, Jacksonville could still benefit by moving the veteran wide receiver this summer.
Mason Cameron of Pro Football Focus recently ranked the offseason's top free agents and trade targets. He ranked Kirk as one of the top players in that category, ranking Kirk as the 18th-best trade or free agent target of the offseason. The veteran wide receiver is entering the final season of his contract after suffering a season-ending injury early last season. The Jaguars could try to get a return on their investment while getting rid of Kirk's sizeable cap hit for the upcoming season.
"As Kirk enters the final year of his contract and comes off an injury that ended his season in October, Jacksonville is likely to search for avenues to get out from under his $24.11 million cap hit in 2025. The 28-year-old receiver is a prime candidate to be dealt to a team desperate for receiving help — or be designated as a post-June 1 cut," Cameron said.
"While Kirk’s production has diminished each year in Jacksonville, as injuries limited his time on the field, he has played well when healthy. Per PFF's stable receiver metrics, Kirk’s 79.4% separation rate against single coverage over the past three seasons ranks in the 98th percentile at the position."
Jacksonville has a legitimate opportunity to start next season with a clean slate on offense with the addition of head coach Liam Coen. The Jaguars could move on from Kirk and tight end Evan Engram, paving the way for Jacksonville to add to the position via the NFL Draft or free agency.
