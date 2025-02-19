Could Jaguars Add Former Former GM to Front Office?
The Jacksonville Jaguars will have a new general manager by the end of the week. But with the relative inexperience throughout the organization, should the Jaguars look to add even more names to the front office?
More specifically, should the Jaguars add a former general manager to the front office dynamics?
Of the Jaguars' five general manager candidates, none have actually been a team's full-time general manager. Ethan Waugh has held interim responsibilities, and Waugh and Ian Cunningham are the only two who have held assistant general manager title roles.
Other candidates like Green Bay Packers' vice president of player personnel Jon-Eric Sullivan have decades of experience. And then there is the young gun of the group in Los Angeles Rams' director of scouting strategy who have under a decade of experience in the NFL.
And past the Jaguars' general manager search, they also have a first-time head coach in Liam Coen, first time offensive coordinator in Grant Udinski, first time defensive coordinator in Anthony Campanile, and a first-time front office executive in Executive Vice President of Football Operations Tony Boselli.
In short, the Jaguars could be a team that would benefit from adding a former general manager to the front office in some form or fashion.
"Now, again, I like a lot of the people they’ve hired. Coen’s whip-smart and there’s a reason the Bucs wanted to keep him so badly. The GM candidates they’ve lined up have bright futures. I think the hire of Boselli is a recognition that, because owner Shad Khan isn’t in the building much, someone was needed in-house to officiate any sort of disputes or work out any kind of division (there’s been a lot of in-fighting in that organization the last decade)," Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer said.
"That said, this sure feels like the Jaguars simply pivoting and going the other way after choosing experienced folks the last time around. And doing that without back-stopping all the first-timers, to me, would be a mistake."
Who are some names that could fit the bill? One, as Breer noted, could be former New York Jets general manager Joe Douglas. Douglas has a connection with Cunningham after their days in Philadelphia together.
"Of course, there’s still time to do that—it wouldn’t, for example, be surprising to see Cunningham bring someone like ex-Jets GM Joe Douglas with him to Jacksonville to add some on-the-job experience to the room. For the franchise’s sake, I hope the new regime has a few moves like that coming," Breer said.
