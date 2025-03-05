Analysts Believe Jaguars Should Build Team In Specific Fashion
The Jacksonville Jaguars 2025 season on paper currently hangs a question mark. Several parts of the franchise changed, especially from the front office to coaching the players, but what the Jaguars franchise has to focus on is the NFL Draft.
Several free agents will become available from all National Football League teams soon, and while the Jaguars could go out and fill missing pieces with established NFL players, Jaguar analysts Brian Sexton and John Oehser believe the franchise is better suit to build through their draft positions.
"The DNA for this organization has been to use free agency to build the roster, but all at the same time professing they didn't want to do it that way. The most success teams the last 10 years, 15 years, maybe modern era of the NFL have built through the draft," Sexton said on Jags A.M..
As new general manager James Gladstone stated, the Jaguars posses a ton of draft selections within the next two seasons. Whether they all will be used by Jacksonville remains to be a mystery, but that situation only arises if the franchise can find a quick turnaround to where they would be able to trade those draft picks for established players.
Sexton believes that the Jaguars will keep their eyes open to players that become available for free agent conversations, but sees the franchise heavily leaning toward the draft. Sexton's counterpart Oehser's opinion was not too far off from Sextons.
"It's important to remember the Rams did what Brain is talking about when they were going after {free agents} and were close to a Super Bowl. I don't think the Jaguars will necessarily try to build the roster that way," Oehser said.
"When Gladstone talked philosophically at the Combine last week, he talked far more about the fact that the Jaguars have more draft picks in the next two years than any other team. He likes that. No team really wants to build their roster through free agency, it's when you don't draft and develop well that you wind up having to."
The Jaguars hold the fifth round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft as they look to find a way to capitalize somehow from the disappointing 2024 campaign.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.