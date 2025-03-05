Jaguar Report

Analysts Believe Jaguars Should Build Team In Specific Fashion

The Jacksonville Jaguars have some options to boost the franchise, but analysts believe the team will stick to building through the draft.

The Jacksonville Jaguars introduce General Manager James Gladstone as he smiles during a press conference Monday morning February 24, 2025 at the Miller Electric Center in Jacksonville, Fla. He was joined by owner Shad Khan, his son Director of Football Strategy Tony Khan, Head Coach Liam Coen, Executive Vice President of Football Operations Tony Boselli and team president Mark Lamping. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union]2025
The Jacksonville Jaguars introduce General Manager James Gladstone as he smiles during a press conference Monday morning February 24, 2025 at the Miller Electric Center in Jacksonville, Fla. He was joined by owner Shad Khan, his son Director of Football Strategy Tony Khan, Head Coach Liam Coen, Executive Vice President of Football Operations Tony Boselli and team president Mark Lamping. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union]2025 / Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The Jacksonville Jaguars 2025 season on paper currently hangs a question mark. Several parts of the franchise changed, especially from the front office to coaching the players, but what the Jaguars franchise has to focus on is the NFL Draft.

Several free agents will become available from all National Football League teams soon, and while the Jaguars could go out and fill missing pieces with established NFL players, Jaguar analysts Brian Sexton and John Oehser believe the franchise is better suit to build through their draft positions.

"The DNA for this organization has been to use free agency to build the roster, but all at the same time professing they didn't want to do it that way. The most success teams the last 10 years, 15 years, maybe modern era of the NFL have built through the draft," Sexton said on Jags A.M..

As new general manager James Gladstone stated, the Jaguars posses a ton of draft selections within the next two seasons. Whether they all will be used by Jacksonville remains to be a mystery, but that situation only arises if the franchise can find a quick turnaround to where they would be able to trade those draft picks for established players.

Sexton believes that the Jaguars will keep their eyes open to players that become available for free agent conversations, but sees the franchise heavily leaning toward the draft. Sexton's counterpart Oehser's opinion was not too far off from Sextons.

"It's important to remember the Rams did what Brain is talking about when they were going after {free agents} and were close to a Super Bowl. I don't think the Jaguars will necessarily try to build the roster that way," Oehser said.

"When Gladstone talked philosophically at the Combine last week, he talked far more about the fact that the Jaguars have more draft picks in the next two years than any other team. He likes that. No team really wants to build their roster through free agency, it's when you don't draft and develop well that you wind up having to."

The Jaguars hold the fifth round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft as they look to find a way to capitalize somehow from the disappointing 2024 campaign.

