What Potential Top Jaguars FA Target's Price Could Be
The Jacksonville Jaguars need to swing big at safety this offseason, and the best option might be Miami Dolphins star Jevon Holland.
But what would a potential contract for Holland look like? With a rising cap, this spring figures to be one of the craziest free agency periods in recent history. Since Holland is one of the top players set to hit the market in March, he could be one of the biggest benefactors.
ESPN's Jeremy Fowler has an idea of what a potential deal for Holland will resemble in March, comparing it to the contract the Green Bay Packers gave Xavier McKinney last year after he defected from the New York Giants.
"While Jevon Holland did not have a great year in 2024, some inside the league believe his body of work should land him somewhere in the Xavier McKinney range (four years, $68 million)," Fowler said.
It does seem like Holland has already accepted his fate as a likely free agent entering the offseason. After a down year with the Dolphins, Holland himself has painted the picture for what his offseason may look like.
"Transparently, seeing the Dolphins post things like the Valentine's Day stuff or any type of edits and things like that. You can see guys that may not be here next year or maybe somewhere else are just not in it," Holland said last month on his Breakin' House Rules podcast.
"So, I'm like following them on Instagram, right, and I'm not in none of this ---- no more. And I'm like, OK, they've kind of moved on."
"I get it, I understand the decision to do that because I would do the same thing if I were in the same position. But from my perspective, I'm just like watching it like, I get it but OK, this is kind of the effects of being a free agent."
The Jaguars have one clear connection with Holland already in defensive coordinator Anthony Campanile, who served as a top assistant on the Dolphins' defensive staff for the first three years of Holland's career.
It remains to be seen if the Jaguars are prepared to hand out one of the market's top safety deals, but we will find out soon enough.
