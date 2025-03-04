Why the NFL Combine Was Key For Jaguars' Staff
The 2025 NFL Scouting Combine is wrapped up, marking the first big event for the brand new Jacksonville Jaguars regime.
With Jaguars general manager James Gladstone's first week on the job being spent at the combine, the past week at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis gave the Jaguars a chance to see how their new front office and coaching staff could truly align.
The coaching staff was another big part, with the Jaguars finalizing the coaching staff last Monday with several new hires entering the week. As a result, the combine served as the Jaguars' first chance to truly blend in head coach Liam Coen's new coaching staff.
"Yeah, that's what this is. It's being able to be around the guys where we finally have complete, you know, basically finalized this staff," Coen told Jaguars.com.
"Really getting into the weeds of now, hey, the communication that we have with each other, the offensive staff is meeting currently, right now and then, when you get into the evaluation and get into some of these formal meetings settings, hey, we're evaluating coaches just as much as anything, and being able to give feedback and and see what these guys can truly do. It's been exciting."
With the legal tampering period kicking off next Monday, the Jaguars' staff is going to need to come together quickly to star rowing in the right direction as Coen and Gladstone put their vision into a clearer picture.
The combine served as the best chance yet for the Jaguars to get closer to that goal, and all signs are that it represented a significant step forward for the organization as they enter the first offseason of a new era.
"This has been a great opportunity for our staff to really kind of get in the weeds with each other. We just really kind of finalized this staff, and it's been a great op [opportunity] for us to be able to get into the weeds," Coen said from the combine's podium session.
"We're really just working from Indy. We've taken our whole process, what we would be doing in Jacksonville right now, and taken that to Indy. We're doing, obviously, some of the free agent meetings, going through the draft, and then also, obviously, doing some schemes, some football, and getting with the coaches. So, it's been a great transition so far and really kind of—we're really happy to be here.”
