Are the Jaguars the Worst 0-2 Team in the NFL?
The Jacksonville Jaguars entered the season with high hopes after making numerous moves over the offseason to improve the team. The offseason additions led many around the Jaguars to believe a playoff appearance was possible this season.
However, the Jaguars lost both of their first two games this season, and now the playoffs are the furthest thing from the Jaguars’ minds as they have yet to win their first game of the season and have consecutive road games against the Buffalo Bills and the Houston Texans.
Robert Zeglinski of USA Today recently released his rankings of the 0-2 teams from worst to first and ranked the Jaguars as the sixth-best 0-2 team out of the nine winless teams in the league. The good news is the Jaguars are not considered the worst winless team in the league.
The bad news is that the only teams Zeglinski ranked behind the Jaguars were those expected to be bad entering the season. The Jaguars had different expectations entering the season than the New York Giants, Carolina Panthers, and Denver Broncos. Zeglinski believes the Jaguars may not be as bad as their record.
“The Jaguars are probably not as bad as their slow start suggests,” Zeglinski said. “But Trevor Lawrence of 2024 looks like a shell of the quarterback who took Jacksonville to the AFC divisional round two years ago.
His confidence is clearly shaken, and there’s no offensive bread and butter the Jaguars can lean on to help him. Throw in a devastating hamstring injury to No. 1 cornerback Tyson Campbell, and it looks bleak in Northern Florida.
“Oh, and the Jaguars’ upcoming schedule over the next few games is brutal. They have a Monday night road date against the Buffalo Bills, followed by a road date with the rival Houston Texans. There’s a realistic chance the Jaguars start 0-4 before they have a chance to take a breath.”
It is debatable whether or not Lawrence’s confidence is shaken and, if it is, whether it is his confidence in himself, his teammates, or his coaches that is shaken.
Nevertheless, the Jaguars have undeniable issues on both sides of the ball that they must work out if they hope to turn the season around.
