Arik Armstead: Jaguars' Travon Walker: 'Can Be the Best Edge in the League'
After a double-digit sack season in 2023, expectations are sky-high for Jacksonville Jaguars pass-rusher Travon Walker. And perhaps nobody has loftier goals for Walker than one of his newest teammates in defensive lineman Travon Walker.
"I think Travon can be the best edge in the league. He has that ability," Armstead said to Florida Times-Union's Juston Lewis during OTAs. "He had a tremendous year last year, and I know he's gonna have a tremendous year this year."
Armstead is set to spend his first year alongside Walker in 2024, joining forces for Josh Allen, DaVon Hamilton, Roy Robertson-Harris, and other members of the Jaguars' defensive line room after signing with the team in free agency. After seeing Nick Bosa blossom over the start of his All-Pro career in San Francisco, Armstead now has the chance to watch Walker do the same.
"I think the sky's the limit for him, and like I said, I think he can be the best edge in the league," Armstead continued. "He has that mindset too and I think I think he will be."
After just 3.5 sacks as a rookie, Walker hit 10 in 2023 after recording at least half a sack in eight of the Jaguars' last 10 games. This included his first-ever multi-sack performance with two sacks vs. the Carolina Panthers in Week 17.