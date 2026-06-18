Jaguars DL DaVon Hamilton: Heart of Run Defense Takes No. 12 Spot

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- When it comes to the identity of the Jacksonville Jaguars' defense, it is impossible to not think of starting nose tackle DaVon Hamilton.

Hamilton might not be a sexy pick for the No. 12 spot in our rankings of the 25-most important Jaguars entering 2026, but the simple fact is he might even deserve to be higher on this list than at 12. So, why do we place Hamilton just outside of our top-10?

Why DaVon Hamilton is So Important

Jacksonville Jaguars defensive tackle Davon Hamilton (52) warms up before an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Jan. 4, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

When it comes to the value of Hamilton, the proof is in the pudding. Jacksonville's run defense set the tone for their entire defensive improvement last year, and Hamilton is widely regarded by the locker room as the biggest reason why the Jaguars were able to dominate the trenches week in and week out when it came to run defense.

The Jaguars led the NFL in run defense after ranking 25th in the league the year prior and became the first team in NFL history to produce 30-plus takeaways after having 10 or fewer the season prior (eight). They also became just the third team since 2000 to not allow a 75-yard rusher in a single game for an entire season. While pass-rush sells, the Jaguars need to repeat their performance as a run defense, and Hamilton is the key to doing that.

Tennessee Titans running back Tony Pollard (20) is tackled by Jacksonville Jaguars defensive tackle Davon Hamilton (52) during the first quarter of an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Jan. 4, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"I think you’ve always got to be, when you talk about just the mentality of your defense, if people are going to be able to run the ball on you, it's a long day. What that does to a team psychologically in a game, it can be really bad. Defensively, that's great. Like, hey guys, make some plays in the pass game and obviously you're always trying to do a great job there, but I think there is a physical high that comes for offensive players when they're able to run the ball at the defense," Campanile said this offseason.

"And for us on defense, that's something that you're always trying to counteract, the physicality and staying square, doing your job in the run game, and defense is built on trust. We say in our room, trust comes in drops and it's lost in buckets. So, if you're doing your job every day, you develop a trust, an appreciation and love for each other. But when you have guys that don't do their job, trust can be gone pretty quickly. So, the run game is built on that, doing your job every day, being physical. And to answer your question, I know that's a long answer, but that is something we always are going to put a premium on here.”

DaVon Hamilton's Strengths and Weaknesses

Jacksonville Jaguars defensive tackle DaVon Hamilton (52) warms up before an NFL football game at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Dec. 7, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Hamilton is one of the NFL's truly elite run-defenders thanks to his ability to reset the line of scrimmage. He is near impossible to be moved by single-blocks, and he is the definition of a space-eater for the rest of the defense. A lot of the dirty work he does might not end up on a stat sheet, but it shows up when it comes to wins and losses.

In terms of weaknesses, this one is clear. Hamilton is simply not a pass-rusher, recording just over 1.0 sacks and four quarterback hits a year throughout his career. That is never going to be asked to be part of his game, but the lack of dynamic quick-twitch and ability to win as a pass-rusher off the snap is the only thing keeping him out of conversations alongside the likes of Dexter Lawrence.

What Happens if the Jaguars Need to Replace DaVon Hamilton

Jacksonville Jaguars defensive tackle DaVon Hamilton (52) is introduced before an NFL football matchup Sunday, Oct. 27, 2024 at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fla. The Packers edged the Jaguars 30-27 on a last-second field goal. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

If the Jaguars need to replace DaVon Hamilton at any point of the season due to injuries, then the only logical replacement would be rookie nose tackle Albert Regis. Regis has quickly taken the role of apprentice to Hamilton, following him around each and every step of the practice field during the Jaguars' offseason program. The Jaguars invested a top-100 pick in Regis because they believe he can be a Hamilton-like player, and he is who they would turn to if Hamilton missed any time.

The Jaguars, of course, would still likely suffer a setback on defense if they ever do not have Hamilton on the field. Regis is a talented rookie, but he is still a rookie at the end of the day. He might be able to seamlessly replace Hamilton in a year or two, but the Jaguars need their veteran nsoe tackle on the field first and foremost when it comes to 2026.

Why We Ranked DaVon Hamilton Here

Dec 29, 2024; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars defensive tackle DaVon Hamilton (52) tackles Tennessee Titans quarterback Mason Rudolph (11) during the first quarter at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images | Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images

As we stated, Hamilton was the MVP of the Jaguars' run defense a year ago. The Jaguars could lose other starting defenders and still play a high level of run-defense. But if they do not have Hamilton on the field, the entire trajectory of that unit changes for the worse. As long as Hamtilton is in the middle of the defense, he is a key piece.